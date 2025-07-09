Trump vs Harvard: Govt threatens university's accreditation over foreign student data —who will blink first?

President Donald Trump’s administration has intensified its fight against Harvard University, warning that its accreditation may be in danger and formally issuing subpoenas for information on its foreign students.

These warnings are part of a broader campaign by the administration, citing concerns over anti-Semitism on campus during pro-Palestinian protests after the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Allegations of anti-Semitism Both the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services said they had notified the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE), Harvard’s accrediting body, that the university may be in violation of anti-discrimination laws, Bloomberg reported.

“By allowing anti-Semitic harassment and discrimination to persist unchecked on its campus, Harvard University has failed in its obligation to students, educators, and American taxpayers,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement.

The Department of Education expects NECHE to enforce its policies and keep them informed of efforts to ensure Harvard’s compliance with federal law and accreditation standards.

Subpoenas issues for foreign student information The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has separately issued subpoenas to Harvard, alleging that the university had “repeatedly refused past non-coercive requests to hand over the required information for its Student Visitor and Exchange Program certification.”

The agency is seeking “relevant records, communications, and other documents relevant to the enforcement of immigration laws since January 1, 2020.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has specifically demanded information on foreign students, including disciplinary records, video footage of protest activity and records related to illegal activity by students over the past five years.

Broader campaign against Harvard The administration's actions are a part of a wider effort to pressure Harvard that has been front and centre in the administration’s clash with US colleges.

President Trump has reportedly been campaigning to change the university’s policies in response to what he calls a wave of antisemitic rhetoric and violence on US campuses, Bloomberg said.

As the oldest and richest university in the US, Harvard has been at the forefront of the administration's clashes as it has pushed back against Trump’s demands.

Actions against Harvard Beyond the threats and subpoenas, the Trump administration has already revoked over $2.4 billion in Harvard’s research funding and also threatened the university’s tax-exempt status.

Additionally, the administration has also blocked the school from enrolling international students.

The university has challenged the actions on banning international students and the funding freeze in court, the news agency reported.