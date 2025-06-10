Trump vs Musk: US President breaks silence on former DOGE chief's ‘drug use’ in White House, says ‘Don’t know… hope not'

‘Hoping’ that tech billionaire Elon Musk never used illicit substances in the White House, US President Donald Trump finally broke his silence over whether his former ‘First Buddy's' alleged drug use.

According to a report published in Daily Beast, Trump said he's not sure whether Musk used drugs in the White House. These are Trump's first reported public comments about Musk's alleged drug use.

“I really don’t know. I don’t think so; I hope not. I wish him well. We had a good relationship and I just wish him well; very well actually," the report quoted Trump as saying.

Drug use allegations against Musk A report published in The New York Times earlier this month levelled bombshell allegations against Elon Musk, who the report claimed excessively consumed drugs while serving as Trump's closest advisors, as well as the chief of Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The report said that Musk was consuming Ketamine so regularly that it was causing him bladder problems.

The report, which quoted multiple sources, also accused Musk of using ecstasy and hallucinogenic mushrooms, and claimed that he was known to travel with a pill box that contained the ADHD drug Adderall.

While Musk acknowledged taking ketamine, which he said was prescribed for him to treat depression, he rejected all other allegations, the Daily Beast report said.

Musk rejected allegations of drug abuse during his final press conference in the Oval Office with the president, and characterised the New York Times report as fake news.

The sensational Trump-Musk breakup Earlier this month, bromance between the two ended, with both of them engaging in ugly public spats, after Musk criticised Trump's “big, beautiful bill”, calling it a “disgusting abomination”.

Thus began a very public, and a rather nasty ending to a blossoming and close friendship. Trump called Musk “crazy”, suggesting the latter had “Trump derangement syndrome”.

As the world watched in amazement, both men brawled over who deserved credit for Trump's election victory, Musk's billions of dollars donation to Trump's election campaign, and finally, Trump's supposed links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.