Trump waives key sanctions on Russian oil, invokes Section 115 of the Graham Act: Here's what it means for India

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) signed an executive order waiving key Russia-related sanctions and tariffs under the Graham Act, telling Congress that the decision was in the national interest.

“I am hereby waiving the application of such sanctions, restrictions, and duties provided for in the Graham Act,” Trump said in the order.

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The US President said he had submitted a certification to Congress stating that issuing the waiver at this time was in the country’s national interest, along with a report explaining the decision. The sanctions under the Act, which Trump signed last month, were due to take effect in two days, AP reported.

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Trump invoked Section 115 of the Graham Act, which, according to the White House, allows the President to waive sanctions, restrictions and duties after submitting a written national-interest certification and an explanatory report to Congress.

What did the Graham Act propose? The Graham Act, also known as the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, was named after South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. It sought to curb the flow of financial resources funding Russia’s war against Ukraine.

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The Act provided for sweeping sanctions against Moscow and steep tariffs on major buyers of Russian oil and gas, including China and India.

It also directed Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100% on the top five importers of Russian oil or natural gas. An exception applied to countries that account for less than 15% of Russia’s natural gas exports and have taken significant steps to reduce those imports.

What does it mean for India? For India, which was expected to be affected by the implementation of the Graham Act as one of the largest importers of Russian crude oil, the waiver means the duties covered by the order will not apply for now. The order provides for additional duties of 100% of the value of goods from countries identified as the top five facilitators of Russian oil sanctions evasion, but expressly waives their application. It states: “I hereby waive the application of any duties provided for in sections 112 and 113 of the Graham Act or this order.”

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The waiver will remain in effect until US authorities determine that further action is appropriate. The quoted provisions do not specifically identify India among the five countries, and sanctions and other measures under the specified earlier Russia-related executive orders remain unaffected.

Waiver announcement follows Russian diesel supply deal The decision to waive the sanctions came a week after Trump announced that Washington had agreed to purchase diesel from Moscow in an effort to lower global energy prices.

In a Truth Social post on 9 October, Trump said that, following a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia had agreed to supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel immediately. A further 500,000 tonnes would follow in November, with another one million tonnes arriving “immediately thereafter,” he said.

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Defending the purchase earlier this week, Trump said restricting US energy exports could affect global supplies.

“We make a lot of oil. We could impose a restriction on oil, but the rest of the world would be greatly affected if we did that. We could do a restriction, a cap on diesel. Keep it all for ourselves. That would have a very big impact,” he said.

“It’s not really a deal for me; it’s a deal for the rest of the world. Anything that could help our farmers, our ranchers.”

It remains to be seen how the announcement will affect the US midterm elections, scheduled for 3 November.

(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.