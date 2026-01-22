Trump wanted Greenland ‘the easy way or the hard way’ — but would the US Constitution allow it?

US President Donald Trump wanted Greenland – the easy way or the hard way – but his tone has recently softened since his European allies took on a more defiant tone. Days after he threatened eight European countries with tariffs to support his bid for Greenland, he said he would refrain from imposing tariffs on goods from those nations.

“We have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region,” President Trump posted on social media.

Advertisement

“This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America and all NATO Nations. Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on 1 February.”

Given that a framework has been worked out, would the US Constitution have allowed Donald Trump to acquire Greenland?

What does the US Constitution say? The United States Constitution does not specifically address how the country can legally take over other territory, but it does outline what Congress and the President can do to acquire and dispose of territories.

Article 4, Section 3 of the US Constitution gives Congress the authority to admit territories and to make rules for territories and property owned by the United States (such as federal land), and it says that nothing in the Constitution should be interpreted as affecting existing land claims.

Advertisement

“New States may be admitted by the Congress into this Union; but no new State shall be formed or erected within the Jurisdiction of any other State; nor any State be formed by the Junction of two or more States, or Parts of States, without the Consent of the Legislatures of the States concerned, as well as of the Congress.

“The Congress shall have Power to dispose of and make all needful Rules and Regulations respecting the Territory or other Property belonging to the United States; and nothing in this Constitution shall be so construed as to Prejudice any Claims of the United States, or of any particular State.”

But it says nothing about acquiring foreign lands.

Also Read | Why Denmark controls Greenland

Article 2, Section 2 of the US Constitution does mention that the President “shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties.” According to a CNN report, the Trump administration would need to ratify a treaty with Denmark and Greenland to annex the island.

Advertisement

Historically, the US attempted to buy the Virgin Islands for $7.5 million, and the two countries entered into a treaty. The hurdle was the US Senate, which did not approve of the deal. The second time, the Senate approved the treaty, but the Danish parliament did not vote in support. The US finally bought the Virgin Islands from Denmark in 1917 for $25 million in gold.

If the US does manage to sign a treaty with Denmark and Greenland, it would need at least two-thirds, i.e., 67, of the Senators' approval.

How about the use of force? Donald Trump has ruled out the use of force in his recent speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, but has sought immediate negotiations with NATO allies to acquire the island.

Advertisement

He said, “People thought I would use force, but I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force.”

But it did not end without a warning to the NATO countries. “So we want that piece of ice for world protection. You can say ‘Yes’, and we will be very appreciative, and you can say ‘No,’ and we will remember.”

Payments to Greenlanders? There have been reports that US officials have discussed sending lump-sum payments to Greenlanders as part of a bid to convince them to secede from Denmark and potentially join the United States, Reuters reported a while ago.

While the exact dollar figure and logistics of any payment are unclear, US officials, including White House aides, have discussed figures ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 per person, to 57,000 people.

Advertisement

Are Denmark, Greenland okay with US attempts? Not really. Denmark and Greenland have categorically rejected any interest in Donald Trump's attempts to take over the island, which he argues is for national security and to counter threats from Russia and China in the Arctic region.

Ahead of Donald Trump's speech, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned the US that any attempt to provoke a trade war with Europe would be met with a decisive response.

"We cannot negotiate on sovereignty, identity, borders, or democracy; this is a question of the world order, the worst may still be ahead of us, and if someone starts a trade war with Europe, we will, of course, respond. This is a dark chapter we are finding ourselves in,” said Frederiksen.

Advertisement