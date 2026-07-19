Trump wants Iran included in Lindsey Graham's Russia sanctions bill amid escalating conflict

US President Donald Trump has called on Republicans to expand a proposed Russia sanctions bill to include Iran, signaling that his administration wants Congress to use the same legislation to increase pressure on both Moscow and Tehran.

The proposal comes amid renewed conflict with Iran and follows the introduction of a revised bipartisan sanctions bill named after the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of its original architects.

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Here's what the legislation does and why Trump's latest intervention matters.

What did Trump say? In a post on Truth Social on Sunday (July 19), Trump urged Republican lawmakers to broaden the sanctions legislation.

"Republicans should add Iran to the Russian Sanctions Bill. That's what Lindsey wanted to do, and it was going to happen. Important!!!"

What is the Sanctioning Russia Act? The legislation, formally titled the Senator Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026, is a revised bipartisan bill introduced by more than 60 US senators.

It was introduced by Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Richard Blumenthal and Darline Graham following Lindsey Graham's death.

The bill aims to increase economic pressure on Russia by targeting countries and entities that continue purchasing Russian energy or helping Moscow evade sanctions.

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According to the bill's sponsors, Graham finalized revisions with the White House shortly before his death after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

How has the bill changed? The revised legislation replaces the original proposal for blanket 500% tariffs with a more targeted sanctions framework.

Key provisions include:

-Tariffs of up to 100% on the five largest purchasers of Russian crude oil and natural gas.

-Up to 100% tariffs on countries helping Russia evade oil sanctions.

-Incorporation of the SHADOW Fleet Sanctions Act, targeting vessels used to bypass sanctions.

-Inclusion of the STOP Russia-China Act, aimed at limiting Chinese support for Russia's defense industry.

-Stricter presidential waiver requirements through national-interest certification.

-An exemption for countries importing less than 15% of Russia's natural gas exports while taking steps to reduce dependence.

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Why is Trump talking about 500% tariffs? Although the revised legislation lowers the tariff ceiling for many provisions, the broader proposal that Trump has previously supported would give the President authority to impose tariffs of up to 500% on imports from countries conducting business with Russia's energy sector.

These would be secondary tariffs, meaning they would target third countries rather than Russia itself.

If enacted, the legislation would provide one of the broadest secondary sanctions authorities ever granted by Congress.

Trump's latest proposal suggests he wants Iran incorporated into this broader sanctions framework.

Why did Lindsey Graham target India and China? Throughout his campaign for the legislation, Lindsey Graham argued that the quickest way to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin was to target Russia's biggest energy customers.

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He repeatedly identified India and China as the principal buyers of Russian oil.

According to Graham, the two countries together purchase roughly 70% of Russia's oil, gas and petroleum exports, making them central to Moscow's wartime revenues.

He argued that reducing purchases by these countries would significantly weaken Russia's ability to finance the war in Ukraine.

What could it mean for India? India could be among the countries most closely watching the legislation.

Indian refiners significantly reduced imports of Russian crude earlier this year amid trade negotiations with Washington and tighter US sanctions on Russian energy producers.

Another complication emerged on June 17, 2026, when a temporary US Treasury waiver allowing Indian purchases of Russian crude without triggering sanctions expired.

That has left India's future purchases in a legal grey area.

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New Delhi has maintained that its energy purchases are driven by national economic interests rather than geopolitical considerations.

Why does Trump want Iran added? Trump's latest comments come as Washington and Tehran remain locked in an escalating confrontation.

By calling for Iran to be added to the sanctions legislation, Trump is signaling support for using the same economic tools against Tehran that Congress is preparing to deploy against Russia.