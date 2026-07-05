Trump wants Qatar-gifted Air Force One at his presidential library, but hurdles remain: Report

US President Donald Trump has begun flying aboard a Boeing 747-8 gifted by Qatar, but his ambition to eventually display the aircraft at his planned presidential library in Miami faces several political, military and logistical obstacles, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The aircraft currently serves as a temporary VC-25B "bridge" Air Force One while Boeing completes two delayed next-generation presidential aircraft.

Why is Trump using a Qatari aircraft? According to the news outlet, Trump has sought to replace the aging Air Force One fleet since his first term. In 2017, he ordered two new Boeing aircraft to serve as Air Force One, but the programme has faced repeated delays, with the first jet now expected to be delivered only in mid-2028, months before Trump leaves office.

To fill the gap, the US Air Force looked for an existing aircraft capable of carrying the president. The search identified a VIP-configured Boeing 747-8 owned by Qatar's royal family.

Trump later toured the aircraft in Palm Beach and said he initially asked Qatar's emir if he could use the plane temporarily. Instead, the emir offered to donate it to the US government. Ownership was transferred to the Air Force in spring 2025.

Why has the aircraft sparked controversy? The news outlet reported that the aircraft was valued at approximately $400 million when it was donated, drawing criticism from both Republicans and Democrats over accepting such an expensive gift from a foreign government.

The report added that the aircraft has since undergone about $400 million in taxpayer-funded military upgrades, including secure communications systems and defensive equipment needed to transport the president safely.

Until Boeing delivers the next-generation Air Force One aircraft, the former Qatari jet is expected to remain Trump's primary presidential aircraft, according to the outlet.

Why does Trump want it at his presidential library? Trump wants the Boeing 747 to become the centrepiece of his planned presidential library in downtown Miami, similar to the retired Air Force One displayed at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, the news outlet stated.