Trump wants to rename Lake Ontario ‘Lake America’: Where is it, and can the US president legally do it?

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (August 25) said he was considering renaming Lake Ontario “Lake America”, adding a new dimension to an increasingly bitter trade dispute between the United States and Canada.

“The United States is giving serious consideration to changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, arguing that Washington does not expect to do much business with Ontario anymore.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What led Trump to propose renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America? ⌵ Trump's proposal to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America was made amidst escalating trade tensions between the United States and Canada, where he argued that the U.S. may not do much business with Ontario anymore. 2 Can Trump legally rename Lake Ontario as Lake America? ⌵ Legally, Trump can change how federal agencies refer to geographic features in the U.S., but Lake Ontario is an international water body, and its name is not solely controlled by the U.S. government. 3 Why is Lake Ontario significant in U.S.-Canada trade discussions? ⌵ Lake Ontario is significant in trade discussions due to its shared nature and the role of Ontario as a major economic region in Canada, especially in the automotive industry, which is heavily integrated with U.S. operations. 4 What are the potential implications of Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods? ⌵ Trump's proposed tariffs on Canadian goods, including a 50% increase, could disrupt trade, affect jobs in both countries, and escalate the ongoing trade war, impacting industries reliant on cross-border supply chains. 5 How was Canada's response to Trump's remarks about Lake Ontario? ⌵ Canada's federal government decided not to respond to Trump's comments about renaming Lake Ontario, indicating a preference to sidestep the ongoing social media exchanges with the U.S. administration.

The comment comes as tensions between the two countries escalate over tariffs, trade and demands from the Trump administration.

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Where is Lake Ontario? Lake Ontario is one of North America's five Great Lakes, located along the border between the Canadian province of Ontario and the US state of New York.

It is the easternmost and smallest of the Great Lakes by surface area and is connected to Lake Erie by the Niagara River. Its waters eventually flow into the Atlantic Ocean through the St. Lawrence River.

The lake is shared by Canada and the United States, with major population centres including Toronto on the Canadian side and communities in New York state along its southern and eastern shores.

The lake is also an important part of the region's economy, supporting shipping, tourism, fishing and communities on both sides of the border.

Can Trump legally rename Lake Ontario? Trump's proposal raises an important distinction between changing the name used by the US government and changing the name of an international water body.

The US President has authority over how federal agencies refer to geographic features within the US, but Lake Ontario is a shared international water body. Its name is not solely controlled by the US government.

Trump last year ordered the US government to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America”. That change applied to US federal usage and did not automatically force Mexico or other countries to adopt the new name.

Lake Ontario presents a more complicated situation because the lake borders two sovereign countries.

Canada's federal government indicated it would not engage with Trump's latest social media comment.

Dominic LeBlanc, Canada's minister responsible for US trade, said Ottawa had decided months ago not to respond to the US administration's daily social media posts.

“We've decided as a federal government months ago not to respond to sort of the daily social media posts of either the president or his cabinet secretaries,” LeBlanc said in an interview with CNBC.

Therefore, even if the US administration decided to use “Lake America” in federal documents or communications, that would not by itself change Canada's official name for the lake.

Why is Trump targeting Lake Ontario? Trump's remarks came as the US and Canada faced another escalation in their trade dispute.

The Trump administration recently imposed 50% tariffs on $20 billion of Canadian goods after negotiations broke down. Canada was expected to announce retaliatory measures in response.

Trump has also threatened to raise tariffs on Canadian vehicles, auto parts and steel to 50%, increasing pressure on Canada's heavily integrated manufacturing sector.

Ontario is particularly significant because it is Canada's most populous province and a centre of the country's automotive industry.

Canada refuses to engage over name change Ottawa has largely avoided responding directly to Trump's social media rhetoric.

Carney said US trade demands showed Washington wanted to damage Canada's auto, steel and aluminium industries, describing the proposed deal as unacceptable.

The dispute has also extended into cultural issues. Carney said US negotiators had raised French-language content on streaming platforms and French-language labelling rules as trade irritants.

He rejected the idea that Canada's French-language protections were negotiable, saying they represented rights tied to Quebec and Canadian culture.

Trump responded Tuesday by denying that he wanted to interfere with French-language rights.

“I would never interfere with Canadians speaking French!” Trump wrote on social media, adding that he “love[s] French Canadians.”

Why Lake Ontario matters in the trade dispute The dispute is unfolding between two countries whose economies are deeply intertwined.

The US and Canada maintain one of the world's largest trading relationships, with supply chains stretching across automobiles, energy, agriculture and manufacturing.