Trump wants US Cabinet to behave like Xi Jinping's: ‘Never seen men so scared in my life’

US President Donald Trump said he wants his cabinet to behave like that of Chinese President Xi Jinping's. He recounted his bilateral meeting with Xi last month and noted how Xi's delegation was sitting "nice and straight."

Trump said there were six officials on either side of Xi, and all of them were standing straight. "And every one of those people were standing like this," Trump said, with his arms behind his back and his chin up. "They were at attention."

Trump said when he spoke to one of them, he did not get any response.

"I said, 'Are you gonna answer me?' I got no response. And President Xi didn't let him have any", adding, "I want my Cabinet to behave like that."

"I've never seen men so scared in my life," the US leader said, as the room erupted in laughter.

"Why don't you behave like that? JD doesn't behave like that. JD butts into conversations. I want to have that for at least a couple of days, OK, JD?" Trump said to Vice President JD Vance, after which Vance pretends to sit up straight; this was again followed by laughter.

Trump and Xi met in Busan last month for a bilateral meeting ahead of the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, marking their first in-person interaction since Trump's return to the White House.