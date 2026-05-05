Trump warns Iran will be ‘blown off the face of the Earth’ if it attacked US vessels escorting ships through Strait

US President Donald Trump on Monday (May 4) warned that Iran would be “blown off the face of the Earth” if it attacked American vessels escorting commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, as tensions between Washington and Tehran sharply escalated despite a fragile ceasefire.

Trump’s remarks came after the United States military said it had engaged Iranian forces in and around the strategic waterway while launching “Project Freedom,” a US-led mission aimed at reopening global shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Advertisement

Trump claims Iran attacked escorted ships Speaking to Fox News, Trump accused Iran of targeting vessels being escorted by US forces.

“Iran will be blown off the face of the Earth if they attack our ships,” Trump said.

The President also claimed on Truth Social that Iran had attacked commercial vessels, including a South Korean cargo ship, moving under American protection.

“Iran has taken some shots at unrelated Nations with respect to the Ship Movement, PROJECT FREEDOM, including a South Korean Cargo Ship,” Trump wrote.

“Perhaps it’s time for South Korea to come and join the mission,” he added.

Trump further claimed that US forces had destroyed seven Iranian “fast boats.”

“We’ve shot down seven small Boats or, as they like to call them, ‘fast’ Boats. It’s all they have left,” Trump said.

Advertisement

He also signaled continued military readiness in the region.

“We have more weapons and ammunition at a much higher grade than we had before,” Trump said.

“We have the best equipment. We have stuff all over the world. We have these bases all over the world. They’re all stocked up with equipment. We can use all of that stuff, and we will, if we need it,” he added.

US military says Iranian threats intercepted The US military confirmed that American forces confronted Iranian attacks while protecting commercial shipping routes.

Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), said Iran launched cruise missiles, drones and small boats toward civilian vessels under US protection.

According to Cooper, US military helicopters sank six Iranian boats threatening commercial shipping.

Advertisement

“Each and every threat had been defeated,” Cooper told reporters.

“The US commanders who are on the scene have all the authority necessary to defend their unit and to defend commercial shipping — as we saw and demonstrated earlier today,” he added.

CENTCOM also confirmed that two American-flagged merchant vessels had successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz under naval escort as part of “Project Freedom.”

The US military said it had established a protected shipping corridor free of Iranian naval mines.

Also Read | Trump says US will ‘guide’ stranded ships through Strait of Hormuz

UAE reports missile attacks and drone strike Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates said it came under direct Iranian attack for the first time since the ceasefire took effect in early April.

The UAE Defence Ministry said Iran launched four cruise missiles toward the country. Three were intercepted, while one reportedly fell into the sea.

Advertisement

Authorities in Fujairah said an Iranian drone struck a major oil facility, sparking a fire that injured three Indian nationals.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also reported two cargo vessels ablaze off the UAE coast.

“These attacks represent a dangerous escalation and an unacceptable violation,” the UAE Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Four missile alerts were issued across the UAE on Monday, forcing residents to seek shelter. Several commercial aircraft bound for Dubai and Abu Dhabi reportedly turned back mid-flight.

Iran warns foreign military forces Iran defended its actions and warned foreign militaries against operating in the strategic waterway.

Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi of Iran’s military command said vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz must coordinate with Iranian authorities.

Advertisement

“We warn that any foreign military force — especially the aggressive US military — that intends to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz will be targeted,” Abdollahi told state broadcaster IRIB.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency dismissed “Project Freedom” as part of Trump’s “delirium.”

Iranian media also reported that Iranian naval forces fired cruise missiles, rockets and combat drones near US destroyers as “warning shots.”

Global energy markets shaken The renewed confrontation has deepened fears over global energy security and maritime trade.

The Strait of Hormuz handles a major portion of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas exports. Iran’s effective closure of the waterway since the conflict began in February has already driven up global fuel prices and disrupted supply chains.

Advertisement

Shipping companies and insurers are now reassessing risks after fresh missile and drone attacks in the region.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts remain stalled. Iran has reportedly demanded that the US lift sanctions, end its naval blockade and withdraw forces from the region in exchange for ending hostilities.