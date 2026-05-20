Trump warns Iran with ‘big hit’ if no deal, yet says war could end ‘very quickly’

Hours after Donald Trump warned that the United States may strike Iran again after claiming he held off massive strikes on Tehran, the United States President has told lawmakers that America “will end the war very quickly”. He also said at the White House that Tehran would not have a nuclear weapon.

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“...We're going to end that war very quickly. They want to make a deal so badly...You are going to see oil prices plummet. They're going to come down. There's so much oil out there, they're going to come plummeting down,” he said.

Donald Trump also told the lawmakers that he was just an hour away from relaunching the strikes at Iran. “You know how it is to negotiate with a country where you're beating them badly. They come to the table, they're begging to make a deal,” he said.

“I hope we don't have to do the war, but we may have to give them another big hit. I'm not sure yet.”

The US President also gave a deadline for resuming strikes on Iran if a deal was not agreed to. “I'm saying two or three days, maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday, something, maybe early next week, a limited period of time,” he said.

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Vice President JD Vance, too, has voiced hopefulness at reaching a diplomatic solution to the conflict after weeks of stalemate since a ceasefire was agreed upon. “A lot of good progress is being made, but we're just going to keep on working at it, and eventually we'll either hit a deal or we won't,” Vance said, adding that there was “Option B” of resuming strikes.

“But that’s not what the president wants,” he continued. “And I don’t think it’s what the Iranians want either.”

But, Donald Trump has also threatened more strikes on Iran if there is no deal between the two countries. “I hope we don’t have to do the war, but we may have to give them another big hit," he said.

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The comments once again raised the prospect of a return to active hostilities with Iran, which has so far refused to bow to Trump’s demands to relinquish the remaining elements of its nuclear program after weeks of strikes that began in late February.

Yet the president has repeatedly threatened – and then backed off from – renewed military action since a truce was agreed to on April 8.

The war has shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for oil and gas flows, causing global energy prices and inflation to surge. Yields on the US Treasury’s longest-dated bonds rose to the highest level in almost two decades on investor concerns about the Middle East war’s growing macroeconomic impact.

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(With agency inputs)

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