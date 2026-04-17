Trump warns naval blockade will continue despite Iran opening Hormuz Strait - 'Full force'

Shortly after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday announced that the Strait of Hormuz has been declared completely open, US President Donald Trump said the naval blockade will remain in place until the US-Iran transaction is 100 per cent completed.

Trump issued the warning in a post on Truth Social on Friday and wrote, "The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete. This process should go very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated."

His remarks came after Araghchi announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively shut since March, days after the US and Israel waged a war against Iran. In retaliation, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shut the Strait of Hormuz, which serves as a key waterway, transporting roughly a fifth of the world's oil.

Earlier today, Abbas Araghchi, in a post on X, announced, "In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by the Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran."

Navigation through Hormuz to be in coordination with IRGC According to a Reuters report, a senior Iranian official said that navigation through Hormuz will be in coordination with the Islamic Republic and the IRGC. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding it yet.

Also Read | Hormuz Blockade Stirs Tension Over Malacca Strait Near Singapore

US enforces naval blockade Trump announced a US military blockade of ships sailing via the Strait to Iranian ports on 12 April, hours after it was reported that talks with Iran in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, ended without agreement.

How did the US enforce a naval blockade? According to a US Central Command's post on X, the naval blockade mission was being executed by over 10,000 personnel and 100-plus fighter and surveillance aircraft, along with 12-plus warships. The US Central Command noted that no Iranian ships will be allowed in or out of ports, and that this is being imposed impartially against vessels of all nations.

US-Iran to reach a deal soon? Earlier on Thursday, the US President said that talks with Tehran could happen as soon as this weekend, renewing hopes of extending the ceasefire and ending the six-week-long conflict, which rattled the global energy market.

According to Reuters, despite Trump's optimism, Iranian sources on Friday said that some "gaps remained to be resolved" before reaching a preliminary deal, and senior clerics leading Friday prayers struck a defiant tone.

A Pakistani source involved in mediation talks between the US and Iran told Reuters on Friday that there has been progress in backdoor diplomacy and that an upcoming meeting between the two sides could result in the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), followed by a comprehensive deal within 60 days.

US enforces naval blockade Trump announced a US military blockade of ships sailing via the Strait to Iranian ports on 12 April, hours after it was reported that talks with Iran in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, ended without agreement.

How did the US enforce a naval blockade? According to a US Central Command's post on X, the naval blockade mission was being executed by over 10,000 personnel and 100-plus fighter and surveillance aircraft, along with 12-plus warships. The US Central Command noted that no Iranian ships will be allowed in or out of ports, and that this is being imposed impartially against vessels of all nations.

US-Iran to reach a deal soon? Earlier on Thursday, the US President said that talks with Tehran could happen as soon as this weekend, renewing hopes of extending the ceasefire and ending the six-week-long conflict, which rattled the global energy market.

According to Reuters, despite Trump's optimism, Iranian sources on Friday said that some "gaps remained to be resolved" before reaching a preliminary deal, and senior clerics leading Friday prayers struck a defiant tone.

A Pakistani source involved in mediation talks between the US and Iran told Reuters on Friday that there has been progress in backdoor diplomacy and that an upcoming meeting between the two sides could result in the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), followed by a comprehensive deal within 60 days.

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