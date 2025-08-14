Trump warns Putin of ‘severe consequences' if he rejects peace, proposes follow-up talks with Zelensky

Ahead of the Alaska meeting to discuss peace in Ukraine, United States President Donald Trump has threatened “severe consequences” if his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, does not agree to peace in Ukraine.

Advertisement

But in another sentence, Donald Trump also proposed a meeting between him, Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

While Donald Trump did not specify if the “severe consequences” would come as tariffs or sanctions, but warned of “very severe consequences”. Earlier, Trump had warned of economic sanctions if his meeting with Putin in Alaska on Friday, August 15, proves fruitless.

When asked if Russia would face any consequences if Putin does not agree to stop the war after Friday’s meeting, Trump responded: “Yes, they will.”

Asked if those consequences would be sanctions or tariffs, Trump told reporters: “I don't have to say. There will be very severe consequences."

Advertisement

But the president also described the aim of the meeting between the two leaders in Alaska as "setting the table" for a quick follow-up that would include Zelenskiy.

"If the first one goes okay, we'll have a quick second one," Trump said.

“I would like to do it almost immediately, and we'll have a quick second meeting between President Putin and President Zelenskiy and myself, if they'd like to have me there.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Alexei Fadeev earlier said Moscow's stance had not changed since last year.

As conditions for a ceasefire and the start of talks, Putin had demanded Ukraine withdraw its forces from four regions that Russia has claimed as its own but does not fully control, and formally renounce plans to join NATO.

Advertisement

French President Emmanuel Macron said Trump was “very clear” that the United States wants to achieve a ceasefire at the summit. Macron spoke after a virtual meeting between Trump, Zelensky and other European leaders.

Trump has said any major agreement could involve land swaps and that Zelensky and Putin could meet next or he could meet with both leaders.

“There’s a very good chance that we’re going to have a second meeting, which will be more productive than the first, because the first is I’m going to find out where we are and what we’re doing," Trump told reporters Wednesday. “It’s going to be a very important meeting, but it’s setting the table for the second meeting.”

Advertisement