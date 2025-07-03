Trump warns Republicans as GOP struggles to get final votes for Tax Bill: ‘Ridiculous…what are you waiting for’

As House Republican leaders struggle to find the final votes to advance Donald Trump’s massive tax and spending package, the president voiced frustration, saying, “What are Republicans waiting for and what are they trying to prove?”

Trump on Thursday posted on Truth Social, “Largest Tax Cuts in History and a Booming Economy vs. Biggest Tax Increase in History, and a Failed Economy. What are the Republicans waiting for??? What are you trying to prove??? MAGA IS NOT HAPPY, AND IT’S COSTING YOU VOTES!!!”

In another post, he said, “FOR REPUBLICANS, THIS SHOULD BE AN EASY YES VOTE. RIDICULOUS!!!”

Trump had set an ambitious plan to get the fiscal package passed by July 4. However, even with the Republicans controlling both the House and Senate, he faced pushback. Both cost-conscious conservatives as well as swing-district moderates are worried that the plan would make big cuts to Medicaid and other social welfare programmes.

On a key procedural vote late Wednesday, five “no” votes appeared on the board from Republicans, while eight others held back their votes. And that is enough to set back the measure.

Speaker Mike Johnson, meanwhile, said he would keep pressing through the night to advance the tax bill.

“I’ll keep it open for as long as it takes to make sure we’ve got everybody here accounted for and all the questions answered,” Johnson said in an interview on Fox News.

The House was voting on the rules for discussing a tax bill—a step that usually follows party lines and is considered routine. But in a closely divided House, such votes can become a way for lawmakers to show their power and push for changes or demands.

Trump and Johnson were confident about passing the bill Trump and Johnson had projected confidence ahead of the critical procedural vote. As voting began, the speaker told reporters that “we’re in a good place,” adding that “we’re going to deliver the big beautiful bill.”

“It looks like the House is ready to vote tonight,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social social media platform.

“We had GREAT conversations all day, and the Republican House Majority is UNITED, for the Good of our Country, delivering the Biggest Tax Cuts in History and MASSIVE Growth,” President Trump said.

Earlier in the day, Johnson sounded hopeful that enough Republican lawmakers would eventually support the bill, which includes tax cuts the party had promised, roll back clean energy incentives from the Biden era, and provide funding for Trump’s push to curb illegal immigration.