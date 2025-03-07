Donald Trump warns Russia: Sanctions and tariffs coming unless ceasefire, final settlement agreement on peace is reached

US President Donald Trump has announced that he is "strongly considering" imposing large-scale economic sanctions on Russia as the war in Ukraine intensifies. In a post on Truth Social, Trump pointed to Russia’s recent military gains and called for immediate peace negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED," Trump wrote.

Trump’s direct message to Russia and Ukraine Trump also directly addressed both nations, urging them to begin negotiations before further escalation.

"To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!" he added.

A shift in Trump’s stance? The statement marks a significant move by Trump, who has previously criticised the Biden administration’s approach to the conflict while offering mixed signals on US support for Ukraine. His latest remarks suggest he is willing to take economic measures against Russia to push for a ceasefire.

Uncertain impact on US policy It remains unclear how Trump’s proposed sanctions would be implemented. However, his comments highlight the ongoing debate over the US role in ending the war and whether increased economic pressure could force Russia to the negotiating table.

Russia targets Ukraine’s energy grid in massive attack Russia carried out a large-scale missile and drone assault on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure overnight, Ukrainian officials said on Friday. The attack, one of the most intense in recent weeks, comes just days before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet with US officials to discuss potential steps toward ending the three-year war.

The attack, described as one of the most intense in weeks, injured at least 10 people, including a child.

"“Russia is trying to hurt ordinary Ukrainians by striking energy and gas production facilities, without abandoning its goal of leaving us without light and heat, and causing the greatest harm to ordinary citizens,” Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko wrote on Facebook.

Ukraine’s energy system under repeated strain Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine’s power grid, depleting electricity generation capacity and disrupting heating and water supplies. Ukrainian officials have accused Moscow of “weaponizing winter” to erode civilian morale.

The latest bombardment struck natural gas extraction facilities, with Ukraine’s air force reporting that Russia fired 67 missiles and 194 strike and decoy drones. Ukraine said it managed to intercept 34 missiles and 100 drones, while some were jammed by electronic warfare.

Zelensky's push for peace talks The assault comes just days before Zelensky is set to hold talks with US officials about ending the three-year war. He also secured Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s backing for initial steps toward a ceasefire, including halting attacks on energy infrastructure and ceasing combat operations in the Black Sea.

“We support the idea of an immediate ceasefire and the cessation of attacks in the air and at sea as a confidence-building measure between the parties,” Erdogan said in a video call with European leaders.

Zelensky previously stated he is “ready to work under US President Donald Trump’s strong leadership” to secure a lasting peace.

Russia justifies strikes The Kremlin defended its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, arguing that the facilities serve a military purpose.

“The energy supply is a legitimate target in the war because it's linked with Ukraine’s military industrial complex and weapons production,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Ukraine deploys french Mirage-2000 warplanes for the first time In response to the attack, Ukraine used its newly acquired French Mirage-2000 fighter jets for the first time, alongside Western-supplied F-16 jets. These air defense systems are vital to Ukraine’s resistance, but continued US military aid remains uncertain under Trump, who has paused assistance to push Kyiv toward negotiations.

Zelensky to meet Saudi and US officials Zelensky announced he will travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday to meet with the crown prince, while his team will stay on for discussions with US officials.

Meanwhile, he welcomed a European Union defense initiative, expressing hope that “some of the new spending could be used to strengthen Ukraine’s own defense industry.”