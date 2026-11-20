US President Donald Trump has warned that American technology companies could face “a tremendous tax” if they choose to establish artificial intelligence data centres in foreign countries instead of the US.

Speaking on Friday, Trump did not elaborate on the proposed tax or outline how it would be implemented. He also acknowledged that he had not yet discussed the proposal with officials in his administration.

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The Republican leader urged Americans to view data centre projects as an opportunity for their local communities rather than oppose their construction. Reiterating a position he had taken before the midterm elections, Trump called on communities to negotiate benefits from technology companies seeking to build such facilities.

Trump said, “You ought to take advantage of the data centers. Make them pay you, make them pay your community, but don’t shut them off.”

US tightens restrictions on access to advanced AI chips The remarks come as Washington steps up efforts to regulate access to advanced American computing technology. On Monday, the Trump administration introduced new rules aimed at restricting remote access to sophisticated US-made computing chips and servers.

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The move marks another step in Washington's efforts to curb China's ability to use American technology to train its most advanced artificial intelligence models.

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Tech companies offer concessions amid local opposition Meanwhile, opposition to large-scale data centre projects is growing in several American communities, with residents increasingly raising concerns about the massive facilities.

In response, some of the country's biggest technology companies are offering concessions to secure local support for their projects. Their proposals include reducing reliance on taxpayer-funded incentives, providing greater transparency about their operations and committing more money to the communities that host their data centres.

The new raft of promises from the world’s richest companies came as anti-data center sentiment was a potent issue in the midterm elections, in which Democrats took control of Congress.

After a campaign season filled with outrage against artificial intelligence data centers, the midterm elections ushered in a wave of Democrats pledging to clamp down on the energy-hungry behemoths.

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A tougher regulatory environment for AI giants and data center developers is expected to follow, even if Trump — perhaps the industry’s biggest champion — stalls any federal crackdown.

Despite backing from Trump, the data centers powering the artificial intelligence boom have become politically toxic.

The tech industry says it has gotten the message. In addition to ramping up financial incentives, officials with Google and Meta said in interviews with The Associated Press they are trying to address mistrust by being more transparent with communities where they would like to build.

Companies are also making pledges to reduce their impact on the environment and offering assurances that data centers will boost local property values — all while maintaining that AI is a positive force for the American economy, despite its skeptics.

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(With inputs from news agency AP)

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