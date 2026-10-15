Trump weighs ‘mother of all bombs’ strike on Iran’s nuclear and energy sites: What is it?

US President Donald Trump is weighing the use of the massive GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, popularly known as the “mother of all bombs” or MOAB, in potential strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities and energy infrastructure, CNN reported, citing multiple US officials familiar with military planning.

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The US military has developed additional strike options that could be deployed if Trump orders a resumption of combat operations, according to the report. The proposed targets include energy infrastructure and nuclear sites such as Pickaxe Mountain, where the US and Israel believe Iran has stored components of its nuclear programme.

However, officials and analysts cited by the news outlet have questioned whether the bomb could penetrate deeply enough to destroy heavily fortified underground nuclear facilities or deliver a decisive military advantage.

What is the ‘mother of all bombs’? The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US military's arsenal. Weighing approximately 21,600 pounds (9,800 kg), it was developed during the Iraq War and first deployed in combat in Afghanistan in 2017, during Trump's first presidential term.

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The GPS-guided weapon is designed to detonate before hitting the ground, producing a powerful blast that spreads outwards across a large area. According to CNN, its destructive reach can cover an area equivalent to approximately nine city blocks.

Unlike conventional bunker-busting bombs designed to penetrate deeply into the ground before exploding, the MOAB is primarily an air-blast weapon. Its effects are concentrated above the surface, making it suitable for striking large troop formations, equipment and certain fortified above-ground positions.

During its development, US military officials viewed the weapon partly as a psychological tool intended to intimidate enemy forces and encourage surrender.

Can the MOAB destroy Iran's underground nuclear sites? Questions remain over whether the bomb would be effective against Iran's most heavily fortified nuclear facilities.

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According to CNN, military planning discussions have included the possible use of the MOAB against Pickaxe Mountain and other Iranian nuclear targets. However, sources familiar with the discussions said the bomb might not penetrate deeply enough to destroy facilities protected by layers of granite and other underground fortifications.

One source reportedly described the MOAB as a weapon suited to clearing large areas rather than penetrating deep underground.

The bomb could still cause extensive destruction at the surface, particularly against energy infrastructure and other exposed targets. But its large blast radius could also raise concerns about civilian casualties if strikes occur near populated areas or non-military facilities.

The potential deployment therefore presents a distinction between the weapon's dramatic destructive power and its ability to achieve Trump's stated objective of ensuring Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.

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Why is Trump considering the strike? CNN reported that US military planners have developed a range of options as the administration searches for a way to end the conflict while allowing Trump to claim a symbolic victory.

The President faces pressure to bring the war to an end amid concerns about its unpopularity ahead of the midterm elections. However, he has also argued that withdrawing US forces without achieving his objectives could appear to be a defeat.

Some options reportedly involve striking remaining targets before a possible withdrawal of US personnel from the region. Officials have questioned whether such attacks would achieve a lasting strategic outcome or primarily serve as a dramatic demonstration of military force.

A White House official told CNN that the administration does not comment on sensitive military plans that may or may not exist, adding that Trump keeps all options available to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

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When was the MOAB last used? Trump authorised the MOAB's first combat deployment in April 2017 against Islamic State positions in Afghanistan. Afghan officials said the strike killed 36 ISIS fighters and destroyed underground tunnels, weapons and ammunition. No civilian casualties were reported at the time by Afghan and US officials.

The weapon's potential use against Iran would therefore be its second known combat deployment, if carried out.