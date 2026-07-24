Trump weighs restarting Iran operations, says Tehran has not received ‘enough pain’

US President Donald Trump is considering launching a new major military operation against Iran, potentially involving strikes larger than those carried out during “Operation Epic Fury,” Axios reported on Thursday.

In an interview with the news outlet, Trump said he was close to deciding on further action against Tehran, warning that Iran had not yet faced sufficient consequences.

“They haven’t received enough pain yet,” the news outlet quoted Trump as saying.

“I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it,” Trump was quoted as saying.

Trump also indicated that Israel could join any future US military action against Iran, saying it would participate “in two minutes if I ask them to.” However, he added that Washington would not require assistance to carry out a new operation.

The US President also warned that Israel’s involvement could bring consequences, suggesting Iran could retaliate against Israel if it joins American strikes.

Axios stated citing two regional sources familiar with mediation efforts that Iranian leaders have not accepted the latest proposal aimed at reducing tensions.

US-Iran tensions escalate The remarks come amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, with both sides engaged in a widening confrontation that has raised concerns of a broader regional conflict.

Trump’s comments also follow a series of warnings against Iran over attacks by Tehran-backed groups in the region. The US president has repeatedly said Iran would face consequences for actions threatening American interests and allies.

US launches 12th night of Iran strikes as Trump threatens infrastructure attacks The US military carried out a 12th consecutive night of strikes on Iran as the conflict intensified, with both sides increasingly targeting infrastructure linked to civilian life.

US Central Command said the strikes aimed to “further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels” in regional waters, as Washington seeks to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and restore global shipping routes.

President Donald Trump warned Iran that any attack on ships in the strait would trigger US strikes on Iranian infrastructure.

“Any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz... the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT,” Trump said in a social media post.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi vowed a strong response, saying any attack on Iranian infrastructure would trigger an “eye for an eye” defence strategy.

The latest escalation comes as diplomatic efforts remain stalled. Iran has targeted energy facilities and desalination plants in Gulf countries, while the US has continued airstrikes on Iranian military sites.

The conflict has disrupted global energy markets, with Brent crude rising above $93 a barrel as concerns grow over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and gas shipments.

Iran also launched missile and drone attacks targeting Jordan, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, widening fears of a broader regional conflict.

Meanwhile, Trump warned that the US could target Iran’s underground nuclear facility at Pickaxe Mountain, saying Washington may take further military action if Tehran does not change course.

Despite ongoing backchannel diplomacy efforts involving Pakistan and other regional players, officials say prospects for a ceasefire remain uncertain.

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