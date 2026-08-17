Trump welcomes Mecca defence pact between Saudi, Pakistan, Turkey; says ‘shows how the Middle East is coming together’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) welcomed the recently signed defence pact between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan, saying that it shows how the Middle East is coming together.

Trump made these remarks in a Truth Social post and wrote, "Very happy to see that Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan have recently, and finally, signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement. It shows how the Middle East is coming together, and how Countries will finally be able to defend themselves in a more meaningful way. Congratulations to the Great Leadership of the three Nations mentioned. THIS IS A BIG, BOLD, AND IMPORTANT FIRST STEP — WOW! "

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What is the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement? According to a Reuters report, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement in Mecca, pledging closer military cooperation as security concerns grow in the Middle East. An official statement said the three-way agreement aims to strengthen collective deterrence and provides that an armed attack on any one of the three countries would be considered an attack on all.

The statement said, "The Agreement is intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression, and stipulates that any armed attack against any one of the three States shall be regarded as an attack against them all. It further provides for the enhancement of all aspects of defence cooperation among the three States."

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The agreement does not outline any specific military commitments or obligations. However, it states that its broader aim is to strengthen peace, stability and security in the region and beyond.

The report said the three countries had been negotiating the agreement for around a year. Pakistan brings military personnel and defence manufacturing capabilities, while Turkey contributes NATO’s second-largest military and Saudi Arabia offers financial strength and strategic influence in the Gulf.

The three-way agreement was signed on 7 August and comes against the backdrop of the ongoing US-Iran war, which has intensified violence across the region, including attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The three nations also pledged to support efforts aimed at finding a resolution to the conflict between Iran and the United States.

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Reactions to Mecca Defence Agreement A Turkish official described the pact as “purely defensive”, stressing that it was not aimed at any specific country. The official added that other countries in the region could join the agreement and that it would complement, rather than replace, existing bilateral or multilateral defence arrangements.

Reacting to the three-way defence agreement, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the pact is technically the same as NATO's Article 5 mutual defence agreement, adding the accord was not targeting Iran. Fidan also said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wanted to see the alliance expand, and that Egypt was a potential candidate to join, among others.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said the agreement establishes that an attack against any one of the members would be treated as an attack against all three, describing the pact as being "intended to strengthen collective deterrence." The agreement also outlined a “shared commitment to further strengthening their collective security and to promoting peace, security and stability in the region and beyond.”

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Reacting to the agreement, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran had no reason to be concerned about the security pact between the three countries. He added that the pact highlighted a shift in regional countries' approach to security, with greater reliance on their own capabilities rather than outside powers.

Baghaei said, "Any plan that is based on ‌the ⁠geopolitical and historical realities of the region, is comprehensive and inclusive, and correctly identifies the enemy ⁠and the threat, has a chance of helping to strengthen security ⁠and prevent instability and abuses by the Zionist enemy ⁠and its allies."

(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.