Companies that funded Trump's $400m White House ballroom collected $50 billion in new federal contracts: Report

Companies that donated to President Donald Trump's $400 million White House ballroom renovation project have collectively received more than $50 billion in new or expanded federal contracts in the six months since construction began, according to a report by watchdog group Public Citizen, which says the pattern raises fundamental questions about conflicts of interest in the federal contracting process.

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Who donated and what contracts they won A Public Citizen analysis of 27 known corporate donors found that 14 had received new or increased government contracts over the six months, with the combined value exceeding $50 billion. Of those 27, 21 were disclosed by the White House; six more were identified by news organisations.

"This smells rotten; it looks bad," said Jon Golinger, a public policy advocate at Public Citizen and co-author of the report. "The American people, from all polling and all other metrics, think that a huge amount of corporate money going to the ballroom, and then those companies seeking or receiving benefits from the government, is not an appearance that passes the smell test."

Among the named donors that received new or expanded contracts were Microsoft ($318.7 million), Amazon ($255.7 million), HP ($197.3 million), Caterpillar ($142.6 million), Google ($16.4 million) and Comcast ($13.4 million). Lockheed, NextEra, Booz Allen Hamilton, Amazon and Palantir did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

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Lockheed alone: $43.8 billion The single largest beneficiary among identified donors was Lockheed Martin, the world's largest defence contractor, which received roughly $43.8 billion in new or expanded contracts during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton followed at $4.2 billion, with Palantir receiving more than $1 billion.

Golinger acknowledged that a company of Lockheed's scale would in all likelihood have secured substantial defence contracts regardless of any connection to the ballroom, but argued that was the core of the problem.

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"That's the problem with the president of the United States asking huge companies with government interests at stake," he said. "The public can't trust one way or the other. It calls into question the legitimacy of what should be a legitimate contracting process."

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Removing Lockheed from the calculation did not resolve his concern. "If you took them out of the equation, we're still talking about hundreds of millions and billions of dollars, which is a massive amount of money," Golinger said. "And if it's a rate of return on the donation to the ballroom—we don't actually know how much each company gave—but it looks like it's significantly more than they likely donated."

Five years, White House ballroom donor to receive $338 billion The latest report extends Public Citizen's earlier analysis. A November 2025 study found that two-thirds of corporate donors, then numbering 24, had entered into government contracts, collecting nearly $43 billion in the prior year and $279 billion across five years.

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The updated report found that 19 of the now 27 identified donors had received $338 billion in contracts over the past five and a half years, a figure that spans both the Biden and Trump administrations.

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Sixteen donors with live enforcement cases The report identified a further dimension of concern: 16 of the 27 known donors are facing federal enforcement actions or have had such actions suspended by the Trump administration. The companies include Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, NextEra Energy, Nvidia, T-Mobile and Union Pacific, which collectively face major antitrust proceedings, merger reviews, labour rights cases and Securities and Exchange Commission matters.

Golinger pointed to NextEra Energy as an illustration of how the overlapping interests compound over time. The energy company recently announced plans to acquire Dominion Energy in a large merger that would require federal regulatory approval. "This company gave an unknown but probably significant amount of money to the president's pet project," Golinger said. “And now this is a new thing this company wants from the Trump administration.”

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He also challenged the lack of disclosure from donors. "There's been a lot of obfuscation of what happened, and trying to cloak it in terms of, 'We always give to civic projects,'" he said. "I still haven't heard one good reason why any donor to the ballroom doesn't want everything about their donation to be known."

White House pushes back The White House defended the contributions as part of a legitimate effort by American companies and individuals to improve public property.

Also Read | Trump reveals US military building large complex under White House ballroom

White House spokesman Davis Ingle said in a statement: "The same critics who are alleging fake conflicts of interests, would also complain if American taxpayers were footing the bill for these long-overdue renovations. The donors for the White House ballroom project represent a wide array of great American companies and generous individuals, all of whom are contributing to make the People's House better for generations to come."

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Ingle added: "Anyone who finds a problem with that clearly suffers from a severe and incurable disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome."

White House ballroom project in the courts The donations flow through the Trust for the National Mall, a vehicle historically used to supplement government funding for limited park improvements. Golinger argued that deploying it to finance a sweeping presidential construction project fundamentally distorts what the structure was designed for. "This is a wildly inaccurate and legally questionable abuse of what was supposed to be a very limited, targeted, and beneficial way to make sure our parks stayed in shape," he said. “They've sort of turned it into a political football.”

Also Read | White House Ballroom plan moves forward amid legal uncertainty

The White House has not disclosed how much each donor contributed, and the donor list remains incomplete. Public Citizen obtained the ballroom's funding agreement through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit and noted that the contract permits certain donors to remain anonymous.

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The project also faces an active legal challenge. A federal district court ruled it was not legally authorised without congressional approval, though partial construction has since been permitted to continue while the DC Circuit Court of Appeals considers the case. Senate Republicans separately removed a last-minute attempt to include $1 billion in ballroom funding from a spending bill following significant public backlash.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.