US President Trump reportedly said he is willing to pardon reinstalled Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang if necessary — but that the president believes that Huang should be fine without one and should “tell the truth” to Congress when he testifies next week.

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In an exclusive interview with the New York Post, Trump said Huang doesn’t need to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights to avoid self-incrimination when he sits for an interview with the House Foreign Affairs Committee next Tuesday and appears before a hearing of the Senate Banking Committee next Thursday.

Also Read | Jensen Huang tells Nvidia employees he doesn’t believe in a succession plan

“I don’t think he needs to take the Fifth. I think it’s an interesting story for people,” Trump was quoted by the New York Post as saying. “I think I want him to just tell the truth, and I mean, his lawyers are going to have to advise him, but I’ve always found him to be 100% aboveboard, and you know, a very smart person," the president added.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Did Trump say he would pardon Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang? ⌵ Trump said a pardon was “always an option” if necessary, but he did not think one would be needed. He said he wanted Huang to tell the truth to Congress. 2 Will Jensen Huang plead the Fifth when he testifies before Congress? ⌵ Trump said he did not think Huang needed to invoke the Fifth Amendment, but added that Huang’s lawyers would advise him. The article reports that lawmakers expected tough questioning, while whether Huang would plead the Fifth was not confirmed. 3 Why is Jensen Huang testifying before congressional committees? ⌵ Lawmakers are seeking answers about Nvidia’s chip exports to China, possible export-control violations and national-security concerns. Huang is scheduled to appear before the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate Banking Committee. 4 Why did Trump support Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Trump said Nvidia’s success was important to keeping the United States ahead in artificial intelligence. He also argued that choosing the wrong successor could harm the country. 5 Did Jensen Huang’s reinstatement end Nvidia’s investigations? ⌵ No. Nvidia’s independent board committee was expected to continue investigating reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. The company also formed a separate committee to oversee national-security and export-control risks.

Asked about a pardon for any potential crimes, Trump said, “It’s always an option, I guess, but I don’t think it’ll be necessary.”

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Trump had apparently pressured the company’s board to take Huang back, 11 days after the latter resigned following revelations of extramarital affairs, one with a suspected Chinese spy.

Trump told CNBC earlier that he spoke with Nvidia’s board members about reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO. “I’ve been speaking to the board directly and indirectly, and I felt very strongly about it,” Trump had reportedly said.

Also Read | Jensen Huang returns. But Nvidia will never be the same

According to US media, both Democratic and Republican members of Congress blasted the reinstatement of Huang before getting answers on whether he was a "national security threat" or violated export controls on shipping chips to communist China.

Upset lawmakers previewed a tough grilling of Huang, with Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy predicting Huang will plead the Fifth to avoid self-incrimination amid potential criminal prosecution.

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Trump reportedly claimed that he hadn’t learned granular details of additional affairs that Huang admitted to before being restored as CEO — after the firestorm over his tryst with alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang (no relation) and at least two company employees.

He also said he didn’t know precisely how many affairs Huang fessed up to as part of his restoration.

Why Trump wanted to reinstate Huang as Nvidia CEO Trump said that Nvidia’s success was essential to the US retaining an edge in artificial intelligence — and that he’s even open to the company giving the American government an equity stake, noting Intel handed over 10 per cent of its value last year.

“I thought about it. I said, ‘You know, maybe I should do it,’ but I didn’t bring it up at this point. It’s probably not too late,” Trump said.

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The president said he intervened to restore Huang, including by giving assurances that he faced no issues from the executive branch, because if Nvidia picked “the wrong person” to replace Huang, “that would be a terrible thing for our country in many ways.”