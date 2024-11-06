Trump wins the election and a second chance
Summary
- He owes his remarkable comeback victory over Kamala Harris to his personal resilience and Biden’s failures.
Donald Trump, meet Grover Cleveland, the only other President in U.S. history to win a second term after losing his first bid for re-election. It’s a remarkable accomplishment and a political comeback for the ages. How he’ll use it to achieve a legacy larger than the divisiveness of the last eight years is the question for the next four.