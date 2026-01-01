Trump wishes ‘world peace’ amid glitz, auctions and star-studded guests at Mar-a-Lago New Year’s eve bash | Photos

US President Donald Trump ushered in the New Year with a lavish black-tie celebration at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, calling for “peace on Earth” as he briefly addressed reporters alongside first lady Melania Trump.

View full Image U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to attend a New Year's Eve party with members and guests at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 31, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst ( REUTERS )

Wearing a tuxedo, Trump posed outside the ballroom with Melania, who stood out in a shimmering silver full-length gown, before the couple entered the New Year’s Eve bash at the estate.

Asked about his New Year’s resolution, Trump replied simply: “World peace,” declining to take questions on recent foreign policy developments.

Tariffs, optimism and a return to power On stage inside the Donald J. Trump Ballroom, the president praised the state of the country during the first months of his non-consecutive second term.

“We’re taking in hundreds of millions of dollars in tariffs,” Trump told guests, adding that the US was “back” and “strong,” and repeating his pledge of $1,776 checks for military service members.

Jesus painting fetches $2.75 million The evening featured Christian worship artist Vanessa Horabuena, who speed-painted a portrait of Jesus Christ live on stage. Trump presided over the auction, joking with bidders as the artwork eventually sold for $2.75 million.

The President said the proceeds would go to charity, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and a sheriff ’s department.

View full Image U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on stage next to the winning bidder and artist Vanessa Horabuena, after auctioning her speed painting of Jesus of Nazareth for 2.75 million dollars during a New Year's Eve party with members and guests at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 31, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst ( REUTERS )

Netanyahu among high-profile guests Netanyahu among high-profile guests Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was among the high-profile attendees, appearing alongside Trump in social media posts from the event.

Trump said he was “not concerned about anything that Israel’s doing” as the two leaders continue discussions on Middle East issues.

Star-studded guest list The guest list included Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino were also present.