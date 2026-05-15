Trump, Xi Jinping hail ‘historic’ and ‘landmark’ bilateral talks in China, but remain silent on deals

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday (local time) hailed their talks as "historic" and "landmark" as the American leader wrapped up his three-day visit on a high note, but no deals on any contentious issues were announced.

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The two leaders, who have held several rounds of talks over the last three days and covered a range of global issues, including the US-Iran war and bilateral trade frictions, concluded their discussions on Friday with a private meeting at Zhongnanhai, the well-guarded compound in Beijing where top leaders reside, PTI reported.

Trump's remarks on his China trip The US President termed his trip to China "very successful and unforgettable." He added, "It is captivating the attention of the world. The two sides agreed on many things, made many deals, and worked out many issues."

According to an official Chinese readout, Trump noted, "This is good for both countries and the world. President Xi is my old friend, and I have a lot of respect for you, and we have forged a good relationship. The US-China relationship is very important, and it will definitely get better and better. I wish to keep this kind of sincere and deep discussion with President Xi. I very much look forward to welcoming President Xi in Washington."

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Chinese leader hails Trump's visit Following Trump's remarks, Xi Jinping noted that the two sides had set a "new vision" of building a constructive relationship between the two countries.

Without disclosing details, Xi said, "We have agreed on a new vision of a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability and reached important common understandings on keeping economic and trade ties stable, expanding practical cooperation in various fields, properly addressing each other's concerns, and enhancing communication and coordination on international and regional issues."

Drawing a parallel between each other's vision for their countries, the Chinese leader noted that Trump wants to make America great again, while he is committed to leading the Chinese people toward the great rejuvenation of the country.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen communication and coordination on international and regional issues, Xi said.

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Taiwan issue, Hormuz Strait reopening discussed The two leaders held talks on Thursday, during which the Chinese leader warned Trump over the mishandling of the Taiwan issue and added that it could trigger "clashes and even conflicts" between the two countries, Chinese state media reported.

Among the issues discussed, the two leaders also agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open, which has been shut by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) after the US and Israel waged war against Tehran in late February. On Thursday, the US President added that Xi offered to help in keeping the Strait open, through which roughly a fifth of the world's oil and natural gas supplies were transported in pre-war times.

Also Read | Trump says Xi Jinping vowed not to supply military equipment to Iran

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said, "President Xi would like to see a deal made. He would like to see a deal made. And he did offer, he said, 'If I can be of any help at all, I would like to be of help.'" He added, "Look, anybody that buys that much oil has obviously got some kind of relationship with them, but he said, 'I would love to be of help, if I can be of any help whatsoever.' He'd like to see the Hormuz Strait open."

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Additionally, the US President also stated that his Chinese counterpart had vowed not to send military equipment to Iran. The remarks came after US intelligence reports in the last few months indicated that Beijing was preparing to help Tehran with missiles and military equipment.

US-China ties This is the first visit to China by a US president in nine years. Trump himself was the last US president to visit China in 2017. The meeting in Beijing marked the second meeting between the two leaders in less than a year. Trump met Xi in South Korea's Busan for the first time after he returned to the White House for a second term. The closed-door summit, which was held in October last year, took place on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit. The two leaders discussed trade friction and reduced tariffs that were imposed by Trump, first in April and then in July.

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Trump has also invited Xi Jinping, along with his wife, for a visit to the US on 24 September.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.