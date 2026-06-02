Trump yells at Netanyahu, calls him ‘crazy’ over Lebanon attacks

As Iran paused communication with intermediaries on Monday to protest against the broadening military operations by Israel in Lebanon, United States President Donald Trump reportedly lashed out at Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a phone call. He called him “crazy” and accused him of ingratitude. At one point, Axios reported, Trump also yelled at Netanyahu – “What the f*** are you doing?”

As the US and Iran negotiate peace terms, which Trump claims are progressing at a rapid pace, Israel continues its military operations in Lebanon. It should be noted that Lebanon is a key point to be discussed in the negotiations.

Shortly after the Israeli leadership mandated military actions in Beirut and vowed to intensify its campaign against Hezbollah, Trump intervened and seemed to have temporarily de-escalated the volatile situation.

He indicated that both factions had committed to a cessation of active combat for the time being.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced: “I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel, and there will be no troops going to Beirut.”

He added that military units that were advancing towards Lebanon's capital city had been ordered to retreat. He also asserted that Hezbollah had consented to a cessation of hostilities via diplomatic channels.

“Likewise – through highly placed representatives – I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop – that Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel,” Trump wrote.

When Trump said Netanyahu will do whatever he wants him to do As the United States and Iran circle possible peace terms to end the war in West Asia, reports have emerged of a disagreement between Trump and Netanyahu over whether to resume strikes on Iran. Axios first reported details of a tense phone call between the two leaders.

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Trump reportedly favoured waiting a few days to finalize an agreement with Tehran, while Netanyahu pushed to restart military action aimed at degrading Iran's capabilities, destroying infrastructure and weakening the regime.

Amid the dispute, Trump reportedly remarked that Netanyahu would do “whatever I want him to do (on Iran),” describing him as “a great guy who is not treated well in Israel.”