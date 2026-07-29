Trump, Zelensky hold White House talks on Ukraine peace process, Patriot missile co-production

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met at the White House on Tuesday (July 28) to discuss efforts to revive peace negotiations with Russia and expand Ukraine's air defence capabilities through domestic production of Patriot missile interceptors.

The private Oval Office meeting took place ahead of the funeral of late US Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Ukraine's strongest supporters in Washington.

Zelensky says talks focused on Patriot interceptor production Following the meeting, Zelensky described the discussions as productive and said the leaders focused on Trump's pledge made during this month's NATO summit to allow Ukraine to manufacture Patriot missile interceptors under licence.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What were the key topics discussed during Trump's meeting with Zelensky on July 28? ⌵ The meeting focused on reviving peace negotiations with Russia and expanding Ukraine's air defense capabilities, particularly through the co-production of Patriot missile interceptors. 2 Why is Ukraine interested in co-producing Patriot missile interceptors? ⌵ Ukraine aims to bolster its air defense capabilities against intensifying missile and drone attacks from Russia by setting up domestic production of Patriot interceptors. 3 How will the proposed co-production of Patriot missiles benefit Ukraine? ⌵ This co-production is expected to strengthen Ukraine’s long-term ability to replenish critical air defense supplies domestically, enhancing national security amidst ongoing conflict. 4 Should Ukraine pursue diplomatic talks with Russia during military escalations? ⌵ Zelensky emphasized the importance of reinvigorating the diplomatic process as vital for efforts to end the ongoing war, suggesting that talks are necessary despite the current military escalations. 5 What agreements were made regarding US military assistance to Ukraine? ⌵ While discussions on military aid remain critical, there are concerns over delays in military assistance, with some lawmakers advocating for expedited support in light of the ongoing conflict.

"We talked with the president about licenses for producing interceptors for the Patriots and other ideas that could help," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

He did not provide additional details about the proposed production arrangement.

Ukraine has repeatedly sought additional Patriot systems as Russia intensifies missile and drone attacks. Patriot interceptors remain the country's primary defence against ballistic missiles.

Peace talks also discussed Zelensky said he and Trump also discussed ways to restart diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war with Russia, now in its fifth year.

"We also talked about diplomacy – it is important to step up the diplomatic process," Zelensky said.

Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to visit Ukraine for the first time as part of renewed mediation efforts between Kyiv and Moscow.

Ukraine pushes for defence co-production Separately, Zelensky revealed that he met representatives of US defence contractor Lockheed Martin, one of the manufacturers of Patriot missile interceptors.

He said Ukrainian and American teams were already working on plans to begin co-producing the interceptors "as quickly as possible."

The move is expected to strengthen Ukraine's long-term ability to replenish critical air defence supplies domestically.

Meeting comes ahead of Lindsey Graham funeral The White House meeting took place before Graham's funeral in Washington.

Graham, who died on July 11 at the age of 71, had been one of the most vocal supporters of military aid for Ukraine in the US Congress.

He had visited Kyiv just one day before his death—the tenth trip he had made to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Following the funeral, Zelensky is expected to meet US senators at the Capitol, where lawmakers are preparing to vote on a bipartisan sanctions package targeting Russia that Graham had championed during his final days.

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US aid remains under scrutiny The meeting comes as questions persist over delayed US military assistance to Ukraine.

A Pentagon letter to Congress recently indicated that the Trump administration does not expect to spend the remaining $400 million in congressionally approved military aid for Ukraine until fiscal year 2029.

The delay has drawn criticism from Democrats and several Republican lawmakers, who argue that urgently needed military assistance should be delivered more quickly.

US-Ukraine ties improve Relations between Trump and Zelensky have improved in recent months after a difficult start to Trump's second term.