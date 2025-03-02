Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the White House on February 28 lasted 139 minutes but what unfolded during this short span of time was a disastrous outcome. What marked a public implosion of a key global relationship was US President Donald Trump's faceoff with Volodymyr Zelensky within a span of 10 minutes.

As US President with confidante Vice President JD Vance reprimanded their guest, the two headstrong leaders came face to face and the confrontation resulted in broken diplomacy.

Early signs of trouble Early signs of trouble were first detected by US officials when Zelensky stepped out from his black SUV wearing drab military shirt and pants. To greet the Ukrainian President Donald Trump walked through the halls of the West Wing and on seeing him sarcastically remarked, “Oh you’re all dressed up,” as he shook hands with Zelensky, CNN reported.

Pointing to Zelensky’s choice of attire for White House visit, a reporter from a right-wing outlet asked Ukrainian President Zelensky why he chose not to wear a suit while in the United States' highest office. “I will wear a costume after this war will finish, yes,” CNN quoted Zelensky as saying. Adding, he said, “Maybe something like yours, yes, maybe something better. I don’t know, we will see. Maybe something cheaper. Thank you.” This incidence happened before the Oval Office meeting that followed into a shoutout match.

Zelensky had brought with him the UFC belt to the White House which was won by the Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk last year. The colourful gold belt did not find a mention during the heated talks.

Initially, Donald Trump discussed the minerals deal with Zelensky during the meeting, which the two leaders were planning to sign later in the day. No signs of bitterness from Trump towards Zelensky were noted during the first 40 minutes of their discussions. Although everything was prepared in the East Room for the signing ceremony but the conversation to be centred on the deal eroded after explosive exchange between the two.

Trump Zelensky spat Speaking on behalf of Donald Trump to pursue efforts to bring the conflict with Russia to an end, JD Vance said, “The path to peace and the path to prosperity is maybe engaging in diplomacy."

This was the point when talks broke down and Zelensky questioned with regard to ceasefires Russia had broken in the past, “What kind of diplomacy, JD, you are speaking about? What – what do you have – what do you – what do you mean?” Responding to his question, JD Vance said, “I’m talking about the kind of diplomacy that’s going to end the destruction of your country."

Alleging it to be disrespectful, JD Vance rebuked, “I think it’s disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media,” and added, “You should be thanking the president for trying to bring an end to this conflict.”

When Zelensky objected, angry Trump rebuked, “You don’t have the cards right now,” CNN reported. “You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people,” adding, Trump said, “You’re gambling with World War III.” Subsequently, media was dismissed from the room few minutes later.