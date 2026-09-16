Trump-backed crypto bill Clarity Act blocked by US Senate: What it means for Bitcoin, investors

The US Senate failed to advance the Clarity Act, a comprehensive cryptocurrency bill backed by President Donald Trump, Reuters reported.

The procedural vote failed 49-50 on Tuesday, falling short of the 60 votes required to advance the bill. Four Republican senators, Jerry Moran, Susan Collins, Josh Hawley and Thom Tillis, joined Democrats in voting against it.

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The bill's failure effectively puts it on ice as Congress is set to leave Washington this month ahead of the November midterm elections, when Republicans will seek to retain control of both chambers.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the Clarity Act and why is it significant for cryptocurrency regulation? ⌵ The Clarity Act is a proposed bill aiming to create a federal regulatory framework for digital assets. Its significance lies in providing legal certainty for crypto companies, which have lobbied extensively for clearer regulations to foster institutional participation and stability in the market. 2 How did the US Senate's rejection of the Clarity Act impact Bitcoin and the crypto market? ⌵ The Senate's rejection of the Clarity Act led to an immediate decline in Bitcoin's price, reflecting market sentiments that were hoping for regulatory clarity. This uncertainty contributed to increased volatility in the crypto market, as investors reacted to the setback. 3 What are the potential long-term implications for crypto regulation following the Clarity Act's failure? ⌵ The failure of the Clarity Act may prompt the SEC and CFTC to set their own rules for crypto, but these could be less stable than legislative frameworks. This situation keeps regulatory ambiguity alive in the industry and affects long-term institutional investments. 4 Why did some senators oppose the Clarity Act, particularly from the Democratic party? ⌵ Some Democratic senators opposed the Clarity Act due to concerns about its ethics provisions, which sought to address potential conflicts of interest for public officials involved in the crypto industry, particularly regarding President Trump's financial interests. 5 What does the failure of the Clarity Act mean for cryptocurrency investors in India? ⌵ For Indian cryptocurrency investors, the failure of the Clarity Act has no direct impact on their operations, as they fall under Indian regulations. However, it signifies a missed opportunity for a potential regulatory model that could have influenced India's crypto framework.

Tillis switched his vote from yes to no in a procedural move that preserves the possibility of bringing the bill back for reconsideration.

What happens to crypto regulation now? The Clarity Act sought to establish a regulatory framework for digital assets, which crypto companies have argued would provide greater legal certainty for the industry.

With the legislation stalled, the focus is now expected to shift to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which could set rules for the crypto market using their existing authority.

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According to Shiv Ram Pande, Chief Business Officer, BitSave, there will be little day-to-day change for crypto companies and investors in the near term. Spot Bitcoin and other crypto ETFs will continue to trade, while banks and asset managers can continue offering custody and crypto-backed lending.

"What stays open is the question Clarity was meant to settle. Which digital assets fall under the SEC, and which fall under the CFTC, and most importantly what protections do investors get?" Pande said while talking to Mint.

He said the regulatory questions remain particularly relevant following the Terra-Luna and FTX collapses in 2022.

Pande added that the failure of Congress to pass the legislation could push the SEC and CFTC to establish rules themselves. While that could help in the near term, such rules could be more easily rewritten under a change in administration than legislation, potentially making a material difference for institutions with a long-term investment horizon.

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Also Read | Cryptocurrencies Extend Slide With Clarity Act on Track to Fail

What does it mean for India? The US regulatory setback has no direct impact on Indian crypto investors or platforms, Pande said, as they continue to operate under Indian regulations.

India's existing tax treatment, including a 30% tax on gains and 1% TDS on transfers, remains unchanged. The indirect impact, however, could be significant because India loses a potential reference point for crypto regulation.

"A US market-structure law would have been a tested template for classifying digital assets and splitting oversight between regulators," Pandey said.

Bitcoin is also priced globally, meaning volatility in the US market can reach Indian investors on the same day, he added.

Crypto markets react Bitcoin fell from around $78,000 before the vote to about $76,000, according to the latest update. It had fallen more than 5% as the Senate vote appeared headed for failure, its biggest one-day percentage decline since June, according to Reuters.

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Shares of crypto exchange Coinbase and stablecoin issuer Circle also fell as much as 10%.

Why the bill mattered to Trump and crypto industry The crypto industry spent hundreds of millions of dollars campaigning for the legislation, which would have created a regulatory framework for digital assets.

Trump had urged Congress to pass the bill after courting support from the crypto industry during his 2024 presidential campaign and describing himself as a "crypto president".

Trump has also earned more than $1.4 billion from his family's crypto ventures.

Fed decision in focus Markets are also awaiting the US Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision, due at 11.30 pm IST on Wednesday.

The latest update says markets have largely priced in a rate hike aimed at curbing inflation. Higher rates could weigh on risk assets, including cryptocurrencies, in the short term.

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About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.