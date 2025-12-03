Trump-backed Hegseth defiant as Pentagon faces heat over alleged strike on drug boat survivors: ‘We’ve only just begun’

US President Donald Trump during Tuesday’s (December 2) Cabinet meeting, expressed support for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, saying he is “doing a great job,” amid ongoing scrutiny over Pentagon operations targeting alleged drug boats in the Caribbean, including one vessel that was struck twice, as acknowledged by the White House.

Advertisement

As the first Cabinet member to speak, Hegseth reaffirmed the Pentagon’s commitment to striking alleged narco-boats.

"As I've said and will say again, we've only just begun striking narco-boats and putting narco-terrorists at the bottom of the ocean," Hegseth said. "Because they have been poisoning the American people. And Joe Biden tried to approach it with kid gloves."

Emphasis on stopping drug trafficking The Defense secretary highlighted the broader goals of the strikes: stopping the flow of drugs and eliminating threats.

"We're stopping the drugs, we're striking the boats, we're defeating narco-terrorists," Hegseth added.

Hegseth cites ‘fog of war’ Hegseth defended the second strike by citing the “fog of war”, emphasizing the uncertainty and confusion inherent in combat operations.

Advertisement

Hegseth stated:

-He did not see survivors in the water at the time of the second strike.

-The vessel was already on fire, which influenced the decision.

-He did not remain for the remainder of the mission after the first strike.

-The admiral in charge had “complete authority” to order the follow-up strike and, in his view, “made the right call.”

The comments come amid scrutiny over Pentagon operations in the Caribbean. A report said a follow-up strike in September that killed survivors of an earlier attack. Hegseth’s remarks signal continued aggressive action against alleged narco-terrorist activities at sea.

Follow-up strike sparks scrutiny The meeting comes after The Washington Post reported that a follow-up strike on September 2 targeted survivors of an earlier attack. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the second strike but clarified that a Navy admiral, not Hegseth, gave the order.

Advertisement

"With respect to the strikes in question on September 2, Secretary Hegseth authorized Admiral Bradley to conduct these kinetic strikes. Admiral Bradley worked well within his authority and the law, directing the engagement to ensure the boat was destroyed and the threat to the United States of America was eliminated," Leavitt said.

Defense Secretary stands by commanders Hegseth reiterated the administration’s support for military commanders making tough decisions.

"As President Trump always has our back, we always have the backs of our commanders who are making decisions in difficult situations. And we do in this case, and all these strikes. They've done the right things, we'll keep doing that, and we have their backs, Mr. President," Hegseth said.

The Pentagon press secretary added that both Trump and Hegseth ultimately direct the strikes.

Advertisement

"At the end of the day, the secretary and the president are the ones directing these strikes," the official said.