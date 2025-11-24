Trump-backed prosecutions collapse: Judge dismisses cases against former FBI Director Comey, New York AG Letitia James

A federal judge on Monday (November 24) dismissed the criminal cases against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, ruling that the prosecutor who brought the charges at President Donald Trump’s urging was unlawfully appointed.

Judge rules Halligan’s appointment invalid US District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie concluded that Lindsey Halligan — a former Trump personal attorney appointed interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia in September — was installed “hastily and without proper authority.” The unlawful appointment, the judge said, rendered her actions legally void and undermined the integrity of the politically charged cases.

Halligan was named to the post after interim U.S. attorney Erik Siebert resigned under pressure from the Trump administration to pursue charges against Comey and James. Comey’s lawyers argued that once Siebert stepped down, only the district’s federal judges had the authority to fill the vacancy, not the White House.

Cases dismissed without prejudice Currie dismissed both indictments without prejudice, meaning the Justice Department could theoretically refile the charges. Comey and James had asked for dismissals with prejudice to prevent any future prosecution. It remains unclear whether the DOJ will attempt to revive either case.

Politically charged prosecutions Comey was indicted on allegations of making a false statement and obstructing Congress. Letitia James faced charges tied to a mortgage fraud inquiry. Both indictments were signed exclusively by Halligan, whom the judge described as the “driving force” behind the prosecutions.

Trump had publicly demanded legal action against both officials, posting on Truth Social that “JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!” He has long regarded Comey as an adversary, dating back to the Russia investigation he oversaw before Trump fired him in 2017. James, meanwhile, has repeatedly clashed with Trump, including securing a major civil fraud judgment against him and the Trump Organization — later reduced on appeal but with the fraud finding upheld.

James reacts to ruling In a statement, Letitia James said she was “heartened by today’s victory” and thanked supporters across the country. “I remain fearless in the face of these baseless charges as I continue fighting for New Yorkers every single day,” she said.

