Trump-Iran deal draft explained: Ceasefire extension, Strait of Hormuz reopening and uranium disposal on table

A draft agreement between the United States and Iran proposes a 60-day ceasefire extension, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and commitments aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, according to regional officials familiar with the ongoing diplomacy.

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The proposal, reported by CBS News, comes amid intensified backchannel negotiations as the administration of US President Donald Trump seeks to avoid renewed military escalation in the Middle East.

What is in the proposed Trump-Iran deal? According to two regional officials cited by news outlet, the draft memorandum of understanding includes several major provisions:

-A 60-day extension of the current ceasefire

-Immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran

-Restoration of maritime traffic to pre-war conditions within 30 days

-A pledge by Iran not to develop nuclear weapons

-Disposal of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile under a mutually agreed mechanism

-An end to military operations “on every front,” including Lebanon

-Future discussions on sanctions relief and frozen Iranian assets tied to compliance

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A senior US administration official, according to the news report, confirmed several elements of the proposal, including discussions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and uranium disposal, though not all reported provisions were publicly verified.

Strait of Hormuz reopening a key condition One of the central elements of the draft agreement is Iran’s commitment to immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important oil shipping routes.

The proposal reportedly states that Iran would take steps to ensure maritime traffic returns to normal conditions within 30 days.

However, officials reportedly acknowledged that restoring confidence among global shipping companies could take longer, even if hostilities stop immediately. Concerns reportedly remain about possible naval mines and broader regional security risks.

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Iran uranium disposal plan still unclear A major unresolved issue involves how Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile would be disposed of and how compliance would be verified.

According to the draft, both sides would need to agree on a disposal mechanism, though officials reportedly have not finalized the technical or monitoring details.

The proposal also includes Iran reaffirming that it “will never develop nuclear weapons,” a longstanding demand from Washington and its allies.

Iran yet to agree to all terms While negotiations are continuing, Iran has not formally accepted all conditions in the proposed framework.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday that some issues remain unresolved.

“Some issues... we have not yet finalized,” Baqaei said.

He added that current talks are primarily focused on ending the conflict, while detailed negotiations on nuclear issues could occur later during a proposed 60-day diplomatic window.

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Baqaei also criticized what he described as inconsistent messaging from Washington.

“The frequent changes in positions and contradictions... show what situation we are dealing with,” he said.

Trump says peace deal ‘largely negotiated’ After speaking with Middle Eastern leaders over the weekend, Trump said a potential peace deal with Iran had been “largely negotiated,” though final details remain under discussion.

He added: “It will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all — Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before.”

US strikes Iran missile sites as fragile ceasefire faces new strain Meanwhile on Monday, US forces carried out strikes on missile sites in southern Iran and targeted boats allegedly attempting to lay naval mines, according to US Central Command, raising fresh concerns over the future of a fragile ceasefire and ongoing negotiations aimed at ending the Middle East conflict.

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The strikes came as Iranian negotiators arrived in Doha for another round of diplomacy and as tensions escalated between Israel and the Iran-backed group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

US says strikes were ‘self-defense’ actions In a statement, US Central Command spokesperson Tim Hawkins said American forces acted to protect troops from perceived Iranian threats.

“US forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,” Hawkins said.

The military did not disclose operational details but said targets included missile launch sites and boats trying to “emplace mines.”

Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB later reported explosions near Bandar Abbas around midnight local time, though authorities reportedly said the situation remained under control and investigations were ongoing.

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Marco Rubio says talks still continuing Despite the strikes, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said diplomatic efforts were still underway and suggested an agreement remained possible.

Speaking during a visit to India, Rubio told reporters: “There were some talks going on in Qatar today, so we'll see if we can make progress.”

He added: “I think it's a lot of talking back and forth going on about specific language in the initial document, so it'll take a few days.”

Rubio also delivered a strong warning regarding the Strait of Hormuz, the critical shipping route disrupted during the conflict.

“The strait was going to be open one way or the other,” Rubio said.

“What's happening there is unlawful, it's illegal, it's unsustainable for the world, it's unacceptable.”

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Oil markets react to renewed tensions Global oil markets reacted sharply to the latest military developments.

Prices fluctuated on Tuesday (May 26) amid fears the strikes could undermine negotiations over reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a major global energy corridor that has faced disruptions during the conflict.

West Texas Intermediate crude reportedly dropped more than five percent at one stage, while Brent crude prices remained elevated.

The ceasefire, which began on April 8, had raised hopes of stabilizing energy supplies after months of severe disruptions.

Trump outlines uranium disposal demand Meanwhile, Trump said Iran should hand over its enriched uranium stockpile to the United States for destruction or agree to destroy it under international supervision.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump stated: “The nuclear fuel will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably... destroyed in place.”

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He added that the process should occur with an international witness overseeing the destruction.

It remains unclear whether the proposal forms part of the broader draft agreement currently under discussion.

Trump pushes broader Abraham Accords expansion Trump also said several Middle Eastern nations should be required to join the Abraham Accords as part of any final peace arrangement with Iran.

He named Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey, Bahrain and Jordan as countries he believes should join the agreements brokered in 2020.

Bahrain and the UAE already normalized ties with Israel under the accords, alongside Morocco and Sudan.

However, several Gulf states have maintained that normalization with Israel depends on progress toward the creation of a Palestinian state.

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Israel intensifies operations against Hezbollah At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to intensify military operations against Hezbollah following drone attacks on Israeli forces.

Netanyahu said he had ordered an “even greater acceleration” of Israel’s offensive in Lebanon.

He also insisted any final agreement with Iran “must eliminate the nuclear threat entirely,” echoing Washington’s position.

Also Read | Netanyahu says Israel has little influence over Trump on Iran talks: Report