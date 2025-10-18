Trump–Kim Jong Un to meet again? US officials ‘quietly’ discussing plan during President’s Asia visit

The officials of the United States administration are “quietly” discussing a possible meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The meeting is possibly being planned during Donald Trump's upcoming Asia visit, CNN reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

In August, after hosting South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the White House for the first time, Donald Trump signaled interest in meeting Kim Jong Un.

Officials have not begun logistical arrangements or direct communications with Pyongyang, and prior outreach from Trump earlier this year was reportedly rejected by North Korea, the report added.

Earlier, Seoul has also said that a meeting between the United States and North Korea on the sidelines “cannot be ruled out.”

Trump has also said he hopes to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un again, possibly this year, while Pyongyang has said Kim is open to future talks under certain circumstances. Also Read | ‘I hold fond memories of Donald Trump’: North Korea's Kim Jong Un open to talks only if ‘US discards…’

Trump and Kim Jong Un have met three times when the US President was serving his first term, but did not sign on an agreement on North Korea's nuclear programme.

The APEC Summit Donald Trump is expected to arrive in South Korea on October 29 for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit. In a statement, South Korea's presidential office said that the US President would be arriving on the 29th.

US officials maintain that Trump may meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, which runs until November 1.

During the APEC Summit, Trump is also likely to meet South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

Last week, Trump threatened to scrap a planned meeting with Xi at the forum, in retaliation for Beijing imposing export curbs on rare-earth technologies.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, however, told CNBC on Wednesday that Trump still planned to meet Xi.

Donald Trump said on Friday, October 17, that his proposed 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports would not be sustainable, as he hoped that ties with the country would be fine when he meets President Xi Jinping in South Korea in two weeks.

The US President also blamed China for the latest setback in trade talks, citing Beijing’s move to tighten control over its rare earth exports.

“I think we're going to be fine with China, but we have to have a fair deal. It's got to be fair,” Donald Trump said.