Trump–Mamdani second face-to-face meeting at White House — Here’s what they discussed

Zohran Mamdani said he had a “productive meeting” Thursday (February 26) with US President Donald Trump at the White House, where the two leaders discussed housing policy and a federal immigration enforcement operation.

The meeting marked the second time the men have met in person since Mamdani’s mayoral election victory late last year. Mamdani, a Democrat and self-described democratic socialist, and Trump, a Republican, have frequently criticized each other’s policy positions despite maintaining open lines of communication.

“I had a productive meeting with President Trump this afternoon. I'm looking forward to building more housing in New York City,” Mamdani wrote on X, posting a photo of the two together.

Housing a central focus Housing development was a key topic of discussion, according to the mayor. Mamdani has made expanding affordable housing a central priority of his administration and signaled optimism about potential federal cooperation.

“I’m looking forward to building more housing in New York City,” he reiterated in his social media post.

While no formal agreements were immediately announced, the tone of Mamdani’s remarks suggested a willingness on both sides to find common ground on housing supply and development.

Immigration enforcement concerns Mamdani also said he raised concerns about the detention of a student from Columbia University by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) earlier on Thursday.

According to the mayor, he addressed the matter directly with Trump during their meeting. Mamdani said the President later informed him that the student would be “released imminently.”

The White House has not released additional details about the detention or the reported decision to release the student.

From criticism to cordiality Though the two men have sharply different political worldviews, their interactions have at times defied expectations. Their first meeting in November was described as unexpectedly friendly, despite longstanding public disagreements.

Trump referenced Mamdani during his February 24 State of the Union address to Congress, striking a mixed tone.

“The new communist mayor of New York City, I think he’s a nice guy, actually,” Trump said. “I speak to him a lot. Bad policy, but nice guy.”

