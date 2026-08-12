Trump-Modi ‘good working relationship’ will fix Russian oil tariff issue? White House Adviser Navarro drops big hint

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will resolve the issue arising from Washington's threat of tariffs on Indian imports over New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro said on Tuesday (August 11).

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Navarro's comments came days after the US Senate passed legislation that could allow Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100% on goods from countries that buy Russian oil.

Navarro says Trump, Modi have ‘very good working relationship’ Speaking to reporters at the White House, Navarro said President Trump and PM Modi have a “very good working relationship” and would address the issue directly.

“They are going to work that out amongst themselves, and it's not for me to get between,” Navarro said.

The remarks suggest that despite growing pressure over India's Russian oil purchases, Washington expects the issue to be handled through discussions between the two leaders.

Navarro claims India-Russia oil trade has been addressed Navarro said India was not involved in the Russian oil trade before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 but substantially increased its purchases afterwards.

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He alleged that India also sold refined petroleum products on behalf of Russia, which he said helped support Moscow's war effort.

Navarro claimed the issue has since been resolved and suggested that an opinion article he wrote in the Financial Times may have contributed to the change.

US Senate backs 100% tariff measure The comments came after the US Senate on August 7 approved the bipartisan Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 by an 86-11 vote.

The legislation would give the US president discretionary authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on imports from countries among the world's five largest buyers of Russian crude oil or natural gas.

India and China are among the biggest buyers of Russian crude.

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Bill targets countries buying Russian energy The proposed measure seeks to pressure countries that continue purchasing Russian energy by making access to the US market potentially more costly.

The legislation argues that purchases of Russian oil and gas help sustain Moscow's economy and provide funds for its military operations in Ukraine.

It also proposes additional sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, senior political and military officials, financial institutions, energy projects and other entities linked to Russia's war effort.

Russian oil tankers also in focus The legislation would also extend US sanctions to older and reflagged oil tankers allegedly used by Russia to circumvent restrictions and maintain energy export revenues.

The broader objective is to reduce the flow of money supporting Russia's economy and military campaign.

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