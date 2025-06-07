Trump-Musk breakup: Late-night hosts mock feud with sharp jokes, from ‘Love Island’ jabs to ‘World War Douche’ digs

As the public feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk took over headlines, late-night talk show hosts wasted no time tearing into the drama.

With sharp wit and signature sarcasm, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Michael Kosta each offered their take on the bizarre fallout between the U.S. President and the billionaire tech mogul.

Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert's take of Trump-Musk breakup Jimmy Fallon, on The Tonight Show, compared the once-friendly duo to a crumbling reality show couple.

“Things have taken a shocking turn with one of the hottest couples on 'Love Island'. Of course, I am talking about Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Trump and Elon has been brutally attacking each other all day. Seriously their relationship went off a cliff faster than a self-driving Tesla. I'm not saying its bad but right now Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are like, "Guys, take it easy. This is getting out of hand."

He added, “Today, Trump posted on social media that he asked Elon to leave and Elon went crazy. Just so we're clear, Trump thinks everything Elon did before this was not crazy? I can't believe their relationship fell apart this fast. A week ago they were all over each other, like Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at a Knicks Game.”

Stephen Colbert, on The Late Show, described the feud as a "full-scale flame war" between “the world's most famous besties.”

Colbert quipped, “A full scale flame war has broken out between the world's most famous besties - Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Here is where we stand. Musk spent all day yesterday slamming Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' to his 200 million followers on X. What's most impressive is that only half of those are his kids. Trump held his return fire until today in a press conference with German Chancellor. Trump's crack about the electric vehicle stung Elon so much that he wrote, “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and Republic would be 51-49 in the Senate.”

He added, "As soon as Trump was done meeting with the German Chancellor, he clapped back - "Elon was 'wearing thin,' I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went crazy!"

"I'm sorry? Went crazy? Elon has always lived at the geographic centre of insanitude. He is not the Mayor of Crazytown, he is the Governor of 'Off-his-Medsylvania'," Colbert quipped.

Michael Kosta of The Daily Show, was just as savage.

“There’s been simmering tension between Trump and Musk — the leader of the free world and the breeder of the free world.”

He dubbed the fallout “World War Douche,” adding, “I thought these two billionaires with the world’s biggest egos would work it out amicably.”