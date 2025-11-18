Trump-Musk ties thawing? Tesla CEO invited to White House dinner for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk is expected to attend the dinner US President Donald Trump is hosting for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Washington DC on Tuesday. The visit is MBS' first to the US in seven years, since the 2018 killing of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi.

Musk, along with golfer tiger Tiger Woods, was invited to the event by Trump as per Punch News.

It is, however, unclear whether Musk has accepted the invite.

The dinner will follow US-Saudi Arabia investment forum, to be held at the John F Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, which will include CEOs from Chevron, Qualcomm, Cisco, General Dynamics and Pfizer, Reuters reported citing sources.

Senior executives from IBM, Alphabet's Google, Salesforce, Andreessen Horowitz, Halliburton, Adobe, Aramco, State Street and Parsons Corp are also expected to be in attendance at the forum, the news agency said.

‘Unfortunately couldn’t attend' Earlier in September, the Tesla CEO had declined an invitation by Trump to attend a dinner for top tech and business leaders at the White House, following a dramatic fallout with the US President in June.

While there were conflicting reports at the time on whether Musk had been snubbed, the Tesla CEO took to X to dispel the rumours, saying that he was, in fact, invited to the event but had other obligations.

"A representative of mine will be there,” Musk had said at the time in reply to an X user, who questioned in disbelief: “Bill Gates but not Elon Musk….wtf?”

Screenshot showing Elon Musk's response to an X user's question on whether he would attend Trump's dinner for top business leaders.

After their fallout, Trump and Musk, however, were seen in public for the first time in September as well, at a memorial service for slain activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead.