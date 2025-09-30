Trump-Netanyahu Gaza talks: 20-point peace plan, hostage release, transitional Palestinian admin – 10 key highlights

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented a new US-backed plan to end the war in Gaza, release hostages, and establish a transitional Palestinian administration. Speaking at a joint press conference after their White House meeting, both leaders projected optimism but warned Hamas that rejection of the deal would trigger stronger Israeli military action.

Here are 10 key takeaways from the press conference.

1.White House releases Trump’s Gaza peace plan Before the presser, the White House published Trump’s 20-point “Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict.”

The document calls for Gaza to become “a deradicalized terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbors” and pledges redevelopment “for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough.”

It proposes an immediate ceasefire, release of hostages within 72 hours, and Israeli troop withdrawal to agreed lines.

2.Amnesty, redevelopment, and governance Under the plan, Hamas fighters who disarm would be offered amnesty, while those wishing to leave Gaza would be granted safe passage. Gaza would be governed by a temporary Palestinian technocratic committee with oversight from a new international body, the “Board of Peace.”

Trump said the plan backed away from earlier relocation proposals: “Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough.”

3.Trump to lead ‘Board of Peace’ with Tony Blair Trump announced he will personally head the Board of Peace, tasked with training a new Palestinian government. “This board will include distinguished world leaders, including former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, a very good man,” Trump said.

4.Trump says he consulted foreign leaders Trump emphasized the proposal was shaped through consultations with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, Indonesia, Turkey, and Pakistan.

“These are the people we’ve been dealing with … giving us ideas, things they can live with, things they can’t live with — pretty complex,” he told reporters.

5.Netanyahu backs plan, rejects Hamas role Netanyahu confirmed Israel’s support: “Gaza will have a peaceful, civilian administration that is run neither by Hamas nor by the Palestinian Authority.”

He added Israel would retain a security perimeter and stressed: “Gaza will be demilitarized and Hamas will be disarmed.”

6.Trump: ‘Potentially one of the great days ever in civilization’ Trump hailed Netanyahu’s endorsement of the plan as historic: “This is potentially one of the great days ever in civilization. Prime Minister Netanyahu has agreed to my 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza.”

7.Hostages for prisoners exchange If Hamas accepts, all hostages would be freed within 72 hours. In return, Israel would release 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences, plus 1,700 Gazans detained since October 7, 2023.

For deceased hostages, Israel would return the remains of 15 Gazans for each Israeli captive’s remains.

8.Trump expects Hamas response soon Trump expressed optimism: “I’m hearing that Hamas wants to get this done too … I have a feeling that we’re going to have a positive answer.” Still, he warned: “It’s possible that Hamas rejects the deal.”

9.‘Challenge to Palestinians to take responsibility’ Framing the plan as a chance for self-determination, Trump declared: "I challenge the Palestinians to take responsibility for their destiny. We’re giving them responsibility for their destiny … fully condemn and prohibit terrorism and earn their way to a brighter future.”

10.Trump’s warning: Full backing for Israel if Hamas refuses In closing, Trump pledged US support for Israel should Hamas reject the plan: “If Hamas rejects the deal … you’d have our full backing to do what you would have to do. We would support you to finish the job.”

