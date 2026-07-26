Trump-Netanyahu talks: 4 key issues to watch from Iran nukes to Middle East security

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday (July 28), with the Iran nuclear programme, Tehran’s military capabilities and Middle East security expected to dominate discussions.

Netanyahu said Iran would be a key focus of his talks with Trump, as both leaders weigh diplomatic efforts against the possibility of renewed military action.

“Tomorrow I will fly to Washington to meet, at his invitation, with President Trump… I will also discuss all pending issues with President Trump, including the situation in Iran,” Netanyahu said ahead of his departure.

Iran's nuclear programme at centre of talks Netanyahu is expected to press Trump to maintain close monitoring of Iran’s nuclear activities, warning that Tehran could attempt to rebuild its capabilities after recent US-Israeli strikes.

Speaking to Fox News, Netanyahu said US and Israeli intelligence agencies were working closely together on Iran.

“Our intel services and yours are working so close together that it’s not that I’m going to present new information,” Netanyahu said.

Instead, he said he wanted to hear Trump’s strategy for dealing with Iran.

“I think it’s a good thing to have the opportunity to sit with our good friend President Trump and to hear what he has in mind, because I think in many ways it’s his decision,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu said Iran’s nuclear ambitions must be stopped “with a deal or without a deal,” signalling that military options remain on the table if diplomacy fails.

Diplomacy vs military action The meeting comes as Washington and Jerusalem assess the next steps after their military campaign against Iran.

Netanyahu said he supports Trump’s efforts to pressure Tehran through diplomacy if it can prevent a return to intense fighting.

“I fully support Trump’s efforts to weaken Iran and press it to end its nuclear program,” Netanyahu said.

“If he can do so without returning to intense military fighting, that’s fine. Why not?” he added.

However, Netanyahu warned that any future Iranian attack on Israel would trigger a strong response.

“If Iran attacks Israel, either directly or through proxies, either with ballistic missiles or UAVs or killer drones, it will make a terrible mistake,” he said.

“Israel’s response will be very, very forceful.”

Iran’s ability to rebuild nuclear capabilities Netanyahu said previous US-Israeli strikes had delayed Iran’s nuclear programme by several years but cautioned that Tehran could try to restore its capabilities.

“We pushed it back, but it doesn’t mean that you can’t have the attempt to restore it,” Netanyahu said.

“And we have to be on the constant, constant watch so it doesn’t happen.”

The Israeli leader is expected to seek continued US support for intelligence cooperation and pressure on Tehran during his meeting with Trump.

Hezbollah and Regional Security Beyond Iran’s nuclear programme, the leaders are likely to discuss Iran-backed groups operating across the region, particularly Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah opened a front against Israel after the conflict began, prompting Israeli airstrikes and ground operations in southern Lebanon.

The US has since backed direct talks between Lebanon and Israel aimed at reducing tensions and addressing Hezbollah’s armed presence.

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Netanyahu-Trump previous Washington meeting in February The meeting will be the first major Netanyahu-Trump talks since their previous Washington meeting in February, shortly before the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran.

The campaign resulted in the deaths of senior Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump and Netanyahu are now expected to discuss whether to pursue a diplomatic path with Tehran or prepare for possible renewed military confrontation.

Lindsey Graham Memorial Service During his Washington visit, Netanyahu will also attend a memorial service for late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, whom he described as a close friend and strong supporter of Israel.