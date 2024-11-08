Trump-nominated judge blocks Biden’s ’Keeping Families Together’ immigration policy | What it means

A federal judge overturned a policy aiding undocumented spouses of US citizens in obtaining legal status, impacting around 500,000 individuals. 

Livemint( with inputs from AFP)
Published8 Nov 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Trump-nominated judge blocks Biden's 'Keeping Families Together' immigration policy | What it means
Trump-nominated judge blocks Biden’s ’Keeping Families Together’ immigration policy | What it means(REUTERS)

A federal judge on Thursday struck down a policy aimed at helping undocumented spouses of US citizens obtain legal status, dealing a blow to outgoing President Joe Biden and an estimated half a million people eligible under the program.

The ruling comes just days after Donald Trump swept to victory in the presidential election on promises of cracking down on illegal immigration and launching a massive deportation effort.

The "Keeping Families Together" policy, which had been previously suspended amid a court challenge, allowed certain undocumented immigrants married to US nationals to apply for permanent residency without leaving the country, as was previously required.

Judge J. Campbell Barker, of the Eastern District of Texas, who was nominated by Trump during his first White House term, ruled that federal agencies "lack statutory authority" for the program.

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates Donald Trump on Presidency

Biden announced "Keeping Families Together" in June at the height of his reelection bid, before dropping out of the race the next month.

On the campaign trail, Trump hammered Biden and his Democratic replacement, Vice President Kamala Harris, over a record spike in illegal border crossings in the past year.

A coalition of Republican-led states including Texas filed suit to block the program, arguing it would cost them millions of dollars in public services -- including healthcare, education and law enforcement.

The program would apply to immigrants who have been in the country for at least 10 years and were married to a US citizen before June 17, 2024, and also apply to an estimated 50,000 stepchildren of US citizens.

Also Read | US Elections 2024: Who is Susie Wiles?

Judge Barker temporarily halted the program in August, and then again after an appeals court lifted the stay.

Biden officials could appeal Barker's ruling, but it is doubtful the incoming Trump administration would continue to defend it.

‘Deeply disappointing’

"Today's decision is a deeply disappointing and unjust setback for the families who live every day under the weight of uncertainty," said Harold A. Solis, co-legal director of Make The Road New York, an NGO supporting immigrants.

Also Read | Jaishankar highlights opportunities for US-India ties post US elections

"'Keeping Families Together' and everything it represents -- family unity, opportunity and stability -- is our immigration system at its best. We must and will continue to support family unity despite today's dangerous decision."

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsTrump-nominated judge blocks Biden’s ’Keeping Families Together’ immigration policy | What it means

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    150.60
    10:43 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -0.3 (-0.2%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    723.75
    10:43 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    40.15 (5.87%)

    Tata Motors share price

    809.55
    10:43 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -10.25 (-1.25%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    141.65
    10:43 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -2.55 (-1.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Page Industries share price

    47,174.40
    10:42 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    2068.9 (4.59%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    242.75
    10:43 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    4.2 (1.76%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,442.85
    10:42 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    18.25 (0.25%)

    City Union Bank share price

    180.85
    10:42 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    0 (0%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,213.75
    10:42 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -77.2 (-5.98%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,295.00
    10:42 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -79.9 (-5.81%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    452.00
    10:43 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -25.55 (-5.35%)

    IRCON International share price

    204.35
    10:43 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -10.75 (-5%)
    More from Top Losers

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    1,012.85
    10:43 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    78.65 (8.42%)

    ITI share price

    287.40
    10:43 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    20.75 (7.78%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    724.00
    10:43 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    40.4 (5.91%)

    Sterlite Technologies share price

    129.25
    10:43 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    7.15 (5.86%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,575.000.00
      Chennai
      78,581.000.00
      Delhi
      78,733.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,585.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.