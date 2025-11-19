Trump-Russia 28-point Ukraine peace plan in progress, Kyiv receives only ‘signals’ of proposals: Reports

Ukraine had no role in drafting the proposals that the United States has reportedly been discussing with Russia, a Ukrainian official told Reuters, according to Russia's news agency TASS.

The official reportedly added that Ukraine had received only “signals” about the proposals from Washington.

US delegation visits Kyiv Washington’s embassy in Ukraine confirmed that a US delegation, led by Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll, visited Kyiv to assess the situation and discuss potential pathways to end the ongoing conflict.

Kremlin denies new proposal talks Responding to a question from TASS, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow and Washington were not discussing any new proposals on resolving the Ukraine crisis that could supplement the agreements reached between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and former President Donald Trump at their August meeting in Alaska.

Trump Administration drafts secret 28-point Ukraine peace plan The Trump administration has been secretly working with Russian officials to draft a new plan to end the war in Ukraine, US and Russian sources told Axios. The plan, inspired by President Trump’s successful push for a Gaza deal, consists of 28 points divided into four main areas: peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, European security, and future US-Russia-Ukraine relations.

A top Russian official expressed optimism about the plan, telling Axios: “We feel the Russian position is really being heard.”

Envoys lead negotiations Trump envoy Steve Witkoff is leading the drafting of the plan. A US official told Axios that Witkoff has discussed the proposal extensively with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who runs Russia’s sovereign wealth fund and is deeply involved in Ukraine diplomacy. Dmitriev spent three days in Miami with Witkoff and other members of Trump’s team from October 24–26.

Witkoff had been scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Turkey but postponed the trip, according to Ukrainian and US officials. He did meet Zelensky’s national security adviser, Rustem Umerov, in Miami earlier this week.

“We know the Americans are working on something,” a Ukrainian official told Axios.

Trump signals willingness to negotiate A White House official told Axios: “The president has been clear that it is time to stop the killing and make a deal to end the war. President Trump believes that there is a chance to end this senseless war if flexibility is shown.”

Dmitriev explained that the proposal builds on principles agreed to by Trump and Putin in Alaska and aims to “address the Ukraine conflict, but also how to restore U.S.-Russia ties [and] address Russia's security concerns.”

“It’s actually a much broader framework, basically saying, 'How do we really bring, finally, lasting security to Europe, not just Ukraine,’” he added.

Friction points and European outreach Dmitriev stressed that this effort is separate from a Gaza-style peace plan for Ukraine, which he said had no chance of success because it ignored Russia’s positions.

He told Axios the US side is explaining the “benefits” of the current approach to Ukrainians and Europeans, adding: “It’s happening with the background of Russia definitely having additional successes on the battlefield.”

A US official said the White House has begun briefing European officials in addition to the Ukrainians. “We think the timing is good for this plan now. But both parties need to be practical and realistic,” the official said.

The Trump administration aims to produce a written document outlining the proposal before the next meeting between Trump and Putin, though plans for a Budapest summit remain on hold, Axios reported.