Trump's $1,776 Christmas gift for US soldiers, says next spring to be largest tax refund season: 5 points

US President Donald Trump announced in his speech on Wednesday that more than one million service members will get a special dividend before Christmas.

“I am proud to announce that more than one million military service members will receive a special, we call, warrior dividends, before Christmas...we are sending every soldier $1,776...the checks are already on the way,” Trump said in his address to the nation on Wednesday.

Who will receive this Warrior Dividends payment? As pr the White House statement, active-duty service members in the pay grades of O-6 and below and on active duty as of November 30, 2025, as well as reserve component members on active-duty orders of 31 days or more as of November 30, 2025, are eligible for this one-time "Warrior Dividend" payment.