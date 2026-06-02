Trump's $1.8 billion govt ‘weaponization’ compensation fund put on hold after backlash from fellow Republicans

United States President Donald Trump's $1.8 billion government “weaponization” compensation fund has been put on hold after backlash from the Republicans in Congress, several news agencies have reported. The fund was to compensate victims of the alleged government “weaponization” during Joe Biden's rule.

Advertisement

"It's dead for now," one of the sources told Axios.

The compensation fund was labeled as political slush fund with allegations that it could provide financial benefits to the individuals who were convicted in the January 6 Capitol riots. The plan has not only faced opposition from Republicans, but also Democrats.

The proposal for the government “weaponisation” fund was dropped as senators returned to Washington after their Memorial Day break and faced an impasse with the president over a $72 billion bill to fund ICE and Border Patrol operations.

Speaking to reporters, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he made clear to the White House the fund needed to be killed.

A White House source told Reuters, “They gave us an ultimatum.”

Advertisement

Also Read | DOJ wipes website of news releases about January 6 Capitol riot defendants

But Republicans sought a better commitment that this fund would be pulled back. “They need to say what they actually mean. They need to say, ‘We’re setting this whole thing aside’,” said Republican Sen. Jim Lankford.

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said that if the settlement is “completely pulled, then I’m satisfied. But I haven’t heard anybody say that.”

Act of defiance? The backlash from Republicans is being seen as an extraordinary act of defiance.

The fund was a part of the legal settlement between Donald Trump and the Justice Department to resolve an unprecedented $10 ‌billion lawsuit against the IRS over the alleged mishandling of his tax records.

The $1.776 billion was meant to pay people who said they had been the subject of government abuse.

Advertisement

However, it created an uproar as lawmakers believed it would be used to pay those who attacked the US Capitol in 2021.

On Friday, May 29, federal judges in Virginia and Florida issued orders that temporarily halted the fund until June 12 and called for further review, respectively.

In a statement on Monday, a Justice Department spokesperson said the DOJ "disagrees strongly" with those decisions but, "the Department will abide by the Court's ruling."

The Justice Department statement did not commit to abandoning the fund entirely, only to following the court ruling pausing the fund that is likely to expire this month. A DOJ spokesperson did not immediately address whether the fund had been permanently scuttled.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer