Trump’s $1 trillion promise: Every adult US citizen to get $5,000 if Republicans win Congress — What is ‘Trump dividend’

US President Donald Trump announced "TRUMP DIVIDEND" on Wednesday (local time). Speaking at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, the US President made a big promise to Americans, saying he will give all adult US citizens a $5,000 dividend if Republicans retain control of both houses of Congress.

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"...Only I can make this promise to you. If Republicans win both the House and the Senate, because of our tremendous economic success, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States for $5,000," Trump said on Wednesday.

Trump's announcement is seen as an extraordinary bid to motivate voters to back his party in November’s midterm elections. He pleaded for his supporters to "pretend" he was on the ballot.

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'Pretend that I'm on the ballot' Doubling down on his bet that he can help Republicans defy opinion polls and retain both houses of Congress on November 3, Trump said: "I'm asking you to pretend that I'm on the ballot."

"I'm on the ballot, I'm on the ballot — just one more time," he told the crowd.

"If the Republicans win, you win with us and you get $5,000. It will be called the Trump dividend," he told the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, as the party struggles in polls against the Democrats.

Trump made the proposal at his Republican Party's first-ever midterm convention.

The $1 trillion bill: Where will this money come from? Trump did not reveal where the money would come from citing only that "our country is making so much money."

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The theoretical bill will likely top $1 trillion. With approximately 270 million US adults, the idea would cost around $1.35 trillion, Reuters and AFP reported. It was not immediately clear how the payments would work or whether they would be legal.

‘Bribe’: Trump's $5000 check promise sparks backlash Several critics and social media users were quick to point out that Trump was offering money for votes ahead of the midterms. “Trump just promised $5,000 to every adult if they vote to keep Republicans in power.. That’s not a dividend. That’s a bribe,” a post on X read.

Meanwhile, American stockbroker Peter Schiff wrote on X, “Today Trump tried to buy the midterms by offering all voters a $5,000 bribe in exchange for their votes, provided they spend the cash in the US Since the Fed will have to print the money, the result would be massive inflation, well in excess of anything experienced under Biden."

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Another remarked, “lol. Trump openly bribing people to vote for republicans. $5k per person if republicans hold the House and the Senate?” Yet another criticized the president, saying “That's $2 trillion of taxpayers' money in freebies - the Venezuela model. In a real democracy, this is vote-buying, and he would be banned from contesting.”

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US midterm elections: What do opinion polls show? Opinion polls overwhelmingly show that Trump's approval ratings are in the low 30s, as voters become increasingly angry about high prices and the war he launched against Iran.

Decision Desk HQ projects Democrats to win the House 230-205 and the Senate to finish 51-49 in their favor in November.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in