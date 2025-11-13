Trump’s $2,000 tariff dividend could be limited to families earning under $100K, Treasury Secretary Bessent hints

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday (November 9) that the Trump administration is discussing whether the President’s proposed $2,000 tariff dividend should be limited to families making less than six figures.

“Well, there are a lot of options here that the president’s talking about a $2,000 rebate and those — that would be for families making less than, say, $100,000,” Bessent told Fox & Friends.

When asked if the administration had decided on the income threshold, Bessent clarified: “We haven’t. It’s in discussion.”

He added that, regardless of the final decision, other measures are already aimed at putting more money back into Americans’ pockets. “I think 2026 is going to be a blockbuster year,” he said.

Trump promotes tariff dividend on social media President Donald Trump promoted the $2,000 dividend on Truth Social, attacking critics of his tariffs and highlighting the potential benefits for American families.

“A dividend of at least $2,000 a person (not including high-income people) will be paid to everyone,” Trump wrote on November 9.

The President has touted tariffs as a way to protect American industries, attract factories back to the US, raise federal revenue, and provide diplomatic leverage. Now, he is pitching them as a source of direct financial relief for families.

Questions about implementation Bessent noted that the administration is still exploring how the $2,000 payouts would be structured. Trump has not specified whether legislation would be required or how the checks would be distributed.

Legal challenges could also affect the plan. The Supreme Court has expressed skepticism about the Trump administration’s authority to impose sweeping tariffs under national emergency powers. If the court strikes down the tariffs, refunds may be returned to importers rather than American families.

