Trump's $2.2 billion windfall: How crypto and real estate are fuelling conflict-of-interest questions

President Donald Trump reported earning at least $2.2 billion in 2025 from his sprawling business empire, including cryptocurrency ventures, real estate holdings and other investments, a new filing shows. The sharp jump marks a significant increase from the minimum $622 million his businesses generated in all of 2024, before he returned to the presidency.

Here's how much he earned from different assets: Crypto: Trump reported earning at least $1.4 billion in 2025 from crypto and memecoin-related businesses, according to his latest annual financial disclosure.

Trump reported making more than $594 million from sales by World Liberty Financial, the crypto firm whose co-founders include Trump, his sons, and Steven Witkoff, a top diplomat in his administration.

Meanwhile, CIC Digital LLC, Trump’s memecoin business, generated $636 million in income. Almost all of it came in the form of royalties from a license agreement with Celebration Coins. Apart from that, he also made nearly $197 million from an equity sale of Stablecoin Holdco.

Infact, the crypto haul was by far the largest source of the president’s income. Those earnings far exceed the $77 million he made in resort-related revenue from his Mar-a-Lago resort or the $25 million from his Northern Virginia golf club.

Real Estate: Trump also earned at least $26 million in income from an array of new real estate ventures abroad, illustrating how his fortune has grown as his family embraces foreign deal-making in his second term.

The revenue streamed in from new deals that the Trump Organization pursued around the globe in locations ranging from Romania to the United Arab Emirates. The company licensed the Trump name for real estate projects in Bucharest, Doha and Abu Dhabi’s Al Raha Beach. Additional income flowed from previously inactive entities in the Indian cities of Gurugram, Noida and Pune.

Stocks The disclosure lists more than 680 pages of transactions, including purchases and sales of equities, including Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc.

Nvidia Corp., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc. and Exxon Mobil Corp. were among the most frequently traded stocks in his portfolio.

Other assets Trump also reported a spike from hospitality at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where income jumped 55% — from $50.1 million to $77.5 million — compared to last year’s filing.

Golf course revenue was up 12% to $399 million. Trump National Doral Miami — where the president is set to host the Group of 20 summit later this year — recorded a 10% increase in revenue, to $122 million. Trump’s club in Palm Beach saw a 27% gain to $36.9 million and Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen in Scotland, which Trump visited to open a second course last July, was up 51% to £6.7 million.

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Has Trump's wealth creation sparked conflict-of-interest concerns? Calling the scale of wealth creation "completely unprecedented", Megan Gorman, a tax attorney told the New York Times that histrory shows American presidents have taken actions to distance themselves from business interests that could create potential conflicts of interest.

Trump, however, has taken a different approach. He and his family have expanded into new business ventures thare "are profiting from actions Trump has taken since he returned to the White House."

The Trump Organization, however, Told Bloomberg that the president’s holdings are independently managed by third-party financial institutions who have control over all investment decisions, with trades executed through automated processes.

“Trump, his family members and his company play no role in making transactions.”

In a similar note, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said in a statement to AFP, "Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged -- or will ever engage -- in conflicts of interest."