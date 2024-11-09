Trump’s 2024 win sparks 1,500% spike in Google Searches for leaving the US — Find out which countries are the top picks

Ravi Hari
Published9 Nov 2024, 07:20 PM IST
Following Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 US presidential election, Google searches related to leaving the country have experienced a dramatic increase. The volume of searches surged by an astonishing 1,514 percent, reflecting a growing interest among Americans in relocating to foreign countries, according to a report by VisaGuide.World.

This surge in search activity is attributed to a mix of emotions surrounding Trump's election as the 47th President of the United States, with many Americans seeking information on moving abroad, the report stated.

Significant increase in Search traffic

The surge in immigration-related searches was particularly notable between November 5 and November 6, when the search volume on VisaGuide.World saw a 338 percent rise, the report said.

Rising interest in specific countries

Several countries have seen a significant increase in interest from Americans looking to relocate. According to the data, the following destinations experienced notable spikes in search traffic:

Costa Rica: A 302 percent increase in searches for moving to Costa Rica.

Norway: A 437 percent increase in visits related to moving to Norway.

Ireland: A 355 percent increase in interest in relocating to Ireland.

United Kingdom: A 375 percent increase in searches for moving to the UK.

These countries have emerged as top options for Americans seeking new homes abroad, as per the report.

Top searched immigration terms

The data also revealed, the report stated, the most popular search terms related to immigration, with some terms experiencing an astronomical rise in popularity:

“Moving to New Zealand from the US”: This query saw an incredible 7,600 percent increase, making it the highest searched term during this period.

“Moving to Germany from the US”: Searches for this term increased by 4,200 percent.

“Moving to the Netherlands”: This query spiked by 3,233 percent.

Other immigration-related terms that saw significant increases include:

“Moving to Ireland”: Increased by 2,400 percent.

“How to move to Europe”: Up by 1,566 percent.

“Immigrate to New Zealand”: Gained a 1,566 percent increase.

“English-Speaking Countries”: Increased by 1,328 percent.

“Moving to Norway”: Increased by 1,150 percent.

“Moving to Australia”: Saw a 1,150 percent increase.

“Moving to Portugal”: Increased by 1,100 percent.

The surge in these search terms highlights Americans' interest in finding stable and comfortable living environments, with a strong preference for English-speaking nations and countries offering high standards of living, the report also stated.

Top countries Americans are considering for relocation

Based on the surge in immigration-related searches, VisaGuide.World compiled a list of the top countries Americans are considering for relocation. These countries are categorized into three groups: English-speaking countries, European countries, and other popular destinations.

English-Speaking Countries: Canada, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Australia

European Countries: Ireland, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Netherlands

Other Popular Countries: Costa Rica, Mexico

This list reflects the diverse range of destinations Americans are considering as they search for alternatives to life under the new administration.

