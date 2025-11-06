Trump's advice to Zohran Mamdani after stunning NYC win: ‘He should be nice to me, I am the one...’

US President Donald Trump advised New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani to be “nice” to him after the stunning win in the mayoral polls on Tuesday (4 November).

Donald Trump lambasted Zohran Mamdani over his victory speech during an interview with Fox News. The US president said it was a "very angry speech, certainly angry toward me."

Advising Mamdani, Trump said, “I think he should be very nice to me. You know, I'm the one that sort of has to approve a lot of things coming to him. So he's off to a bad start...”

Trump said Mamdani has to be a “little bit respectful of Washington, because if he's not, he doesn't have a chance of succeeding.”

“And I want to make him succeed. I want to make the city succeed. I don't want to make him succeed. I want to make the city succeed,” Trump said.

When asked if he would be reaching out to Mamdani, Trump said, “I would say he should reach out.”

NYC’s new ‘communist’ mayor, Zohran Mamdani Donald Trump on Wednesday cast New York City’s mayoral result for democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani as a hard left turn, telling a business audience in Miami that Democrats had "installed a communist" to lead the nation’s largest city and adding that he still wants the Big Apple to succeed.

"But the communists, Marxists, socialists and globalists had their chance, and they delivered nothing but disaster. And now let's see how a communist does in New York. We're going to see how that works out," Trump was quoted by Fox News as saying.

Trump’s comments came during a wide-ranging speech marking the one-year anniversary of what he called the "single most consequential election victory," referring to his 2024 presidential win.

Mamdani slams Trump in victory speech In his victory speech, Mamdani challenged Trump on immigration, heralded the toppling of "political dynasty” and said his election symbolises “hope” over tyranny and "big money”.

"After all, if anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him. And if there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power,” Mamdani said to thunderous applause.

During his victory speech, Zohran Mamdani directly addressed President Donald Trump, saying, "Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you - turn the volume up."

Democrats won three key races on Tuesday, the first major elections since Trump's return to power nine months ago. Zohran Mamdani, 34, celebrated a stunning victory in the fiercely contested 2025 New York City mayoral elections, making history as the city's youngest mayor and first Muslim to hold the office.