Trump's approval is just 33% — but these 3 other poll numbers may worry Republicans more

US President Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen to a new low of 33%, with 66% of Americans disapproving of his job performance, according to a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll released on October 18. However, three other findings in the survey could pose additional challenges for Republicans ahead of the November 3 midterm elections: widespread dissatisfaction with the cost of living, a lead for Democrats in the race for control of the House, and public opposition to the US military action against Iran.

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The poll found that Trump's approval rating had declined from 37% in the outlets' April and July surveys. More than half of respondents, or 52%, said they strongly disapproved of his performance.

Among likely voters, 38% approved of Trump's performance, while 62% disapproved. The results come just over two weeks before the midterm elections, which will test Republican support and the strength of the party's agenda.

1. 71% say gasoline is unaffordable as cost-of-living concerns mount The first warning sign for Republicans is the extent of public dissatisfaction with household expenses.

Around three in four Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of inflation and the cost of living, the survey found. Nearly half of respondents, or 48%, said they were financially worse off than when Trump returned to office in 2025.

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The findings on gasoline affordability were particularly striking. In February, before Trump launched the war with Iran, 71% of respondents said gasoline was affordable. In the latest survey, the proportion saying gasoline was unaffordable had risen to 71%.

The poll's account linked the shift to the war's disruption of supplies and shipping, which pushed up gasoline and diesel prices.

Concerns extended beyond fuel. Fewer than four in 10 respondents considered dining out affordable.

2. Democrats lead by eight points in the race for House control The second potential problem for Republicans is the Democratic advantage in the poll's congressional preferences.

Democrats held an eight-point lead over Republicans among registered voters when respondents were asked which party they preferred to control the House of Representatives.

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The survey also found that 58% of registered voters would choose Democrats, compared with 39% who would choose Republicans, to act as a check on Trump's White House.

Democrats were also viewed as more trustworthy on the economy, leading Republicans by 40% to 33%.

However, the poll does not establish that Democrats will win control of the House. The results reflect voter preferences at the time of the survey, rather than a prediction of the final election outcome.

3. 65% say military action against Iran was a mistake The third warning sign concerns Trump's foreign policy, particularly the war with Iran.

The Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos survey found that 65% of respondents considered military action against Iran a mistake. Another 68% disapproved of Trump's handling of US allies.

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Other numbers that could concern Republicans The poll highlighted broader concerns about Trump's conduct and the Republican Party's image.

- 72% said the country was heading in the wrong direction.

- 66% said Trump was using the presidency to enrich himself.

- 66% viewed Trump as too extreme.

- 55% considered the Republican Party too extreme, compared with 36% who said the same of Democrats.

- 63% had an unfavourable view of the Republican Party, compared with 54% who viewed the Democratic Party unfavourably.

The survey also found signs of dissatisfaction among some voters who backed Trump in 2024. Among those voters, 23% disapproved of his overall performance, 31% disapproved of his management of the economy and 38% disapproved of his handling of inflation.

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The Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll was conducted from October 9 to 13 among 2,545 US adults. The margin of error was plus or minus two percentage points for all adults and plus or minus 2.2 percentage points for registered and likely voters.

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