Trump's approval rating is stuck near an all-time low and Iran war is making it worse

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows 35% of Americans approve of Donald Trump's performance, with nearly six in ten expecting fuel costs to worsen over the next year as the Iran war continues to strain household budgets.

Donald Trump's approval rating has held near the lowest levels of his political career, with a majority of Americans expecting petrol prices to continue climbing in the aftermath of the US war with Iran, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Monday.

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Trump Approval Rating Sits at 35%, Just Above Current-Term Low The poll found that 35% of respondents approved of Trump's performance in the White House, a figure unchanged from a prior Reuters/Ipsos survey conducted in mid-May. That reading sits just above the lowest approval rating of his current term, which stood at 34% in an April Reuters/Ipsos poll, and is also close to his first-term low of 33% recorded in December 2017.

The Republican president has faced sustained public discontent over his decision to go to war with Iran, a conflict that has pushed petrol prices sharply higher and tested his standing with voters who elected him largely on economic promises.

Nearly Six in Ten Americans Expect US Gas Prices to Get Worse Despite a modest easing of prices at the pump in recent weeks, driven by expectations that the Iran conflict may be nearing a resolution, public pessimism about fuel costs remains entrenched. Some 59% of respondents said they expected US petrol prices to worsen over the next year, while only 17% believed they would improve. The remaining respondents said they were unsure or anticipated prices staying at current levels.

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Trump ordered military strikes on Iran on 28 February alongside US ally Israel. Iran responded with counterattacks that have largely shut down shipping through a narrow strait that previously carried a fifth of global oil trade. The pace of attacks and counterattacks has diminished since April, but peace negotiations have yet to produce a lasting agreement.

Trump's Cost of Living Approval Drops Below Biden's Final Ratings The polling data reveals particular weakness on economic management. Only 22% of Americans approve of how Trump is handling the cost of living for US households, compared with 70% who disapprove.

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That figure represents a notable deterioration in public sentiment on the issue relative to Trump's predecessor. Former President Joe Biden closed out his term with 29% approval on cost of living and 63% disapproval, meaning Americans are now more dissatisfied with Trump's economic stewardship than they were with Biden's at his lowest point.

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Biden spent much of his presidency contending with elevated inflation, a problem that ultimately damaged his party in the 2024 presidential election and helped propel Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris. Trump had campaigned explicitly on promises to bring down inflation, making persistently high fuel prices a particularly damaging political liability as his party looks ahead to November's midterm elections.

Only One in Three Americans Back US Strikes on Iran Public support for the military campaign itself is limited. Some 36% of Americans said they approved of US strikes on Iran. A smaller share, 25%, said the benefits of the strikes had been worth the costs.

The strikes and their economic consequences have reshaped the political landscape ahead of the midterms. Registered voters said they would choose Democrats over Republicans by 41% to 37% if congressional elections were held today. While polls conducted last year showed voters trusted Republicans more on economic management, that advantage has recently disappeared. In the latest survey, 36% of voters said Democrats had a better plan for the economy, compared with 37% who chose Republicans, a margin well within the poll's margin of error.

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About the Reuters/Ipsos Poll The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online across the United States over six days, gathering responses from 4,531 US adults. It carries a margin of error of 2 percentage points.