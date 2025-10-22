Trump’s approval rises slightly even as most voters blame Republicans for shutdown: Poll shows

Americans are pointing fingers at Republican lawmakers for the ongoing partial government shutdown, a new poll has found. According to the survey, 50% of respondents said the Republican congressional leadership deserves the most blame, compared with 43% who fault Democrats.

The shutdown, which began on October 1, entered its 21st day on Tuesday, making it the third-longest in US history. It has left hundreds of thousands of federal employees furloughed and caused disruptions such as air traffic delays.

Trump’s approval inches up Despite the shutdown, Reuters/Ipsos poll fond President Donald Trump’s approval rating rose slightly to 42%, up 2 percentage points from earlier in the month — still within the poll’s 2-point margin of error. The president’s approval has hovered between 40% and 44% since early April.

About nine in 10 Republicans continue to approve of Trump’s performance, while only one in 20 Democrats say he’s doing a good job. Trump’s overall approval is down from 47% in January, shortly after his return to the White House.

Shutdown’s financial toll One in five Americans said they have been personally affected financially, and two in five said they know someone who has been impacted.

Health insurance subsidies at the center of standoff At the heart of the deadlock is a dispute over expiring health insurance subsidies. Democrats have vowed not to support reopening the government unless Republicans agree to extend the subsidies.

The poll found that 72% of respondents — including nearly all Democrats and half of Republicans — support keeping the subsidies, compared to 22% who want them ended. Among those who favor the subsidies, 60% said they are important enough to justify keeping the government closed until a deal is reached, while 37% prefer reopening the government first.

Congressional gridlock continues Republicans currently hold majorities in both chambers of Congress but need Democratic votes in the Senate to pass legislation to reopen the government. With neither side showing signs of compromise, the standoff has deepened partisan divisions.