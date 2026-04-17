Trump's big claim after Iran opens Strait of Hormuz: 'Has agreed to never close it'

Hours after Iran announced that the Strait of Hormuz is open for commercial vessels, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that the Islamic Republic has agreed to never close it again.

In a Truth Social post, he wrote, "Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World!"

His remarks came shortly after Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz on X. Araghchi wrote, "In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by the Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran.”

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However, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that the passage has been open only for commercial vessels, and they would have to coordinate with Iran and the IRGC. Additionally, Araghchi clarified that the Strait was open for the remainder of the 10-day truce between Israel and Lebanon.

The Strait of Hormuz, which is a narrow yet key waterway, has been effectively shut since the beginning of the conflict, which began in late February, in retaliation for the US and Israel attacking Tehran and targeting its key military and naval forces, including the former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Strait of Hormuz is responsible for transporting nearly 20 per cent of the world's oil. The shutdown by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in retaliation for the US-Israel strikes sent shockwaves across the world, a move that even rattled the global energy markets. As a result, oil prices jumped to touch $120 a barrel before retreating later in March.

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Trump says naval blockade to remain in place Earlier today, Trump announced that a naval blockade will continue to be in effect and in "full force" despite Tehran agreeing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for commercial vessels. In a Truth Social post, he wrote, “The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete. This process should go very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated.”

Trump announced a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz on 12 April, hours after it was announced that Washington and Tehran had failed to reach an agreement after holding talks for 21 hours in Pakistan's capital city, Islamabad, last weekend. The talks renewed the hope of extending the two-week ceasefire, which was announced on April 7. Washington began enforcing a blockade of vessels entering and departing Tehran earlier this week.

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This is a developing story. More details awaited.